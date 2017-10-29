Spencer Grammer was first thrust into limelight in 2007 thanks to her lead role as Casey Cartwright on ABC Family’s college comedy-drama Greek which ended in 2011. In recent years, she is best known for voicing the animated character of Summer Smith in Rick and Morty.

Spencer Grammer Bio/Wiki

Grammer was born as Spencer Karen Grammer on October 9, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. Her father is actor Kelsey Grammer who in addition to his films and multiple Emmy Awards is known for his many marriages… more on that anon. Spencer is his first child which he had with his first wife dance instructor Doreen Alderman.

Spencer was named after her paternal aunt who was raped and murdered in 1975, that is 8 years before Spencer was born. Spencer’s middle name Karen was her late aunt’s first name.

When Spencer was a kid, she aspired to be a zoologist, however as she grew older, she naturally gravitated towards entertainment.

Grammer’s first ever acting role came when she was a child. She played the part of a Little Girl in an episode of Cheers in 1992. For the next 12 years, Grammer dedicated herself to her academics. She attended three different high schools and graduated from New York’s Marymount Manhattan College with a degree in theater.

Grammer returned to acting as an adult in 2004 when she got guest spots in a number of shows including Clubhouse, Jonny Zero, Third Watch, The Bedford Diaries and more.

Her first lead TV role was in ABC’s Greek which ultimately became her big break. Grammer appeared in all 74 episodes of the 4 seasons ending in 2011. While on the show, she made a guest appearance on CSI: NY and voiced Atlantis in Robot Chicken (2009). Spencer got to play the lead in the remake of 1960s TV series, Ironside, but unfortunately, it was canceled after just three episodes. She then began voicing Summer in Rick and Morty beginning from 2013.

Though Grammer is best known for her small screen endeavors, she has appeared in a handful of feature films including In Lieu of Flowers (2013) and Beyond Paradise (2016).

Spencer is evidently on course to take after her director/screenwriter/actor/producer father — in the fall of 2017 she began studying film screenwriting and directing at Columbia University.

Spencer Grammer Dad – Kelsey Grammer

Many people have assumed that Grammer gets her acting gigs thanks to her father Kelsey Grammer who is well established in the industry.

“People are always going to assume I got my roles because of my father. There’s not much I can do about that. He and I talk about the business sometimes, but he’s my dad,” Grammer once said.

In another interview, Spencer expressed her fondness of her father Kelsey saying; “My dad has an incredible passion for living life, and he’s really, really funny, so he definitely encourages me to enjoy all aspects of life.”

“He’s very proud of me and definitely encourages my career path, and we have a good time talking about work,” she added.

Kelsey Grammer, born on February 21, 1955, is a veteran actor who has been around since the late 1970s. He began his career portraying Stephen Smith in the NBC miniseries Kennedy. Kelsey’s career took off from the mid 1980s thanks to his lead role of Dr. Frasier Crane in the NBC sitcom Cheers and its spin-off Frasier. For the later, Kelsey earned a number of awards including 4 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, 2 Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy and more.

Kelsey quickly moved from just acting to producing his own films under his production company Grammnet Productions. He earned his 5th Emmy in 2016 Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for voicing Blinky in animated TV series Trollhunters.

For his role in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), he was nominated for Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor. However, Kelsey hasn’t been so lucky with the big screen as he’s been with the small. He has earned 4 Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actor for a handful of films including Think Like a Man Too (2014) and Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014).

Moving on to his personal life, Kelsey, a product of a broken home (his own parents divorced when he was just 2 years old), hasn’t been so lucky with women. His first marriage which was to Spencer’s mom, lasted from 1982 to 1990, a period for which they stayed separated for 6 years, meaning that they remained in a blissful union for only a couple of years. Spencer was their only issue.

Kelsey then married former exotic dancer Leigh-Anne Csuhany in September 1992. The marriage lasted for just one year after Grammer filed for anulment stating that Csuhany was domestically violent. She was pregnant for him but suffered a miscarriage.

In December of 1994, Kelsey engaged Tammi Baliszewski, aka Tammi Alexander. She was 28 years old at the time. However, they never got to walk the aisle.

Three years later in 1997, Kelsey had his third marriage, this time to a former Playboy model named Camille Donatacci whom he had met on a blind date a year before. The marriage is his longest having lasted for 13 years before Donatacci filed for divorce in 2010 citing irreconciable differences. Their divorce was finalised in February 2011.

Two weeks after the finalization of his third divorce, Kelsey married British flight attendant girlfriend Kayte Walsh who is 25 years younger than him. As of 2017 they have a daughter named Faith and two sons Kelsey and Auden.

Spencer Grammer Family

As a result of her father’s many relationships and marriages, Spencer has many “steps.” She was the only issue from her parents marriage. However, she has 6 step paternal siblings and 1 maternal step-sister named Madison.

Her paternal siblings include;

Step-sister Kandace Greer Grammer (an actress born February 15, 1992), better known as Greer Grammer whom her father had with hair and makeup stylist girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

Step-Sister Mason Olivia (born October 24, 2001) and Step-brother Jude Gordon (born August 28, 2004) from her father’s third marriage to Camille Donatacci. Both children where born via a surrogate mother.

Step-sister Faith Evangeline Elisa (born July 13, 2012), and step-brothers Kelsey Gabriel Elias (born July 22, 2014) and Auden James Ellis born (November 14, 2016) from her father’s fourth marriage to Kayte Walsh.

In summarry, her step-sisters are;

Kandace Greer Grammer

Mason Olivia

Faith Evangeline Elisa

Madison.

Her step-brothers are;

Jude Gordon

Kelsey Gabriel Elias

Auden James Ellis

Spencer Grammer Husband – James Hesketh

Grammer married James Hesketh in February 2011. They got engaged in January 2011.

“Rather than a traditional engagement ring, James gave her a claddagh ring (a traditional Irish ring that can be worn as a wedding ring). It’s very simple, but very beautiful,” Grammer’s representative tolf HuffPost about Grammer’s engagement.

Spencer Grammer Baby – Emmett Emmanual Hesketh

On October 10, 2011, Spencer and husband James welcomed their first baby, a son whom they named Emmett Emmanual Hesketh. The baby came two days after her due date.

Good morning! (This is us doing iron man). @laPunchbowl the best smoothies and Chocolate treats. pic.twitter.com/LJXcNZqS7u — spencer grammer (@spencergrammer) August 8, 2015

Upon his birth, the child weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces E! sources revealed.

Spencer Grammer Boyfriend

Before getting married, Spencer had a publicized relationship with her Greek costar Scott Michael Foster from 2007 to 2008. In 2007 she was said to have dated Shawn Piller.

Spencer Grammer Height: 5′ 4″ (1.63 m)