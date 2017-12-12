American actor Spencer Breslin is nothing like his child actor days. He is now more active behind the scene producing and directing short films and even fronting his own rock band Broken Machine. He also now co-hosts the Spencer & Lara’s Vomitorium podcast.

His quietness as an adult actor has seen him become overshadowed by his sister, Abigal Breslin who is now the better-known Breslin in Hollywood. Follow us as we give a detailed account of Spencer’s career as well as what he is up to in his personal life.

Spencer Breslin Bio/Wiki, Net Worth

Breslin was born on May 18, 1992, in New York City and was home-schooled by his mother. At the early age of 3, Spencer was discovered by a New York scout at a playground and just like that, he was en route to becoming a star.

Though his parents never had a thing for show business, they let him go right into it even at that early age. “My parents were always super supportive,” Breslin would later reveal. “They had no interest in acting, or any of the show biz bullshit. That was cool.”

Breslin became incredibly prolific appearing in at least 50 commercials just before turning 4. The commercials were for the likes of McDonald’s and Life cereal. He made his small screen debut at the age of 4 appearing in the first season of ABC’s sitcom Soul Man. In the years that followed, Spencer took guest roles on shows like Law & Order, Trinity. He also had a part in the 1999 miniseries Stephen King: Storm of the Century.

The new millennium came with big things for Breslin whose career enjoyed a huge surge, thanks to his role as an autistic kid in Disney’s The Kid which starred Bruce Willis. Spencer beat a thousand other kids in America to the role.

The movie director Jon Turteltaub revealed that Spencer kept making Bruce laugh during his auditions. Breslin’s role as Rusty Duritz brought him the first award of his career – the 2000 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film by a Young Actor Age Ten or Under. He was also nominated for other coveted awards, including the 2001 Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

In addition to the awards and nominations, Spencer received many rave reviews from film critics. Disney’s The Kid went on to make $110 million in the global box office.

Spencer followed up his big break with films like Meet the Parents, The Ultimate Christmas Present, The Ultimate Christmas Present (2002), Mom’s on Strike (2002), You Wish (2003) and more.

Breslin got a lot of critical acclaim for his role in the holiday film The Cat in the Hat (2003) which also starred Alec Baldwin. In 2004, he appeared alongside his sister in Raising Helen (2004). Despite having a very promising future in Hollywood, Breslin’s activity began to wane from 2006 as he turned his focus to behind-the-scene roles. Some of his recent acting jobs include Perfect Sisters (2014) and Some Kind of Hate (2016).

Breslin’s films have collectively grossed over $1.3 billion in the global box office. His net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Spencer Breslin Siblings, Family

Breslin’s parents are Kim and Michael Breslin. His mom Kim worked as a personal manager while his dad who is of Jewish descent was a telecommunications expert and consultant.

Spencer was born as the middle child. His siblings include older brother Ryan Breslin born on June 21 1985, and a younger sister, Abigail Breslin who was born on April 14, 1996.

“I get along great with my sister” Spencer once told the media. “I got along great with Dakota Fanning. Dakota was a great girl to work with. She was always very prepared and it’s the same with my sister, who is also an actress.”

Like her brother, Abigail began appearing in commercials when she was 3 years old. She landed her first series regular role in September 2015 in Scream Queens on Fox. She got an Oscar nomination for her role in 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine. It was her breakthrough role.

Spencer’s brother Ryan is better known for his works on stage. He originally aspired to become a professional baseball player.

Spencer Breslin Dating/Girlfriend

According to reports, Breslin is married to a certain Grace Tame. According to her Instagram account, she is an artist and photo lover.

While not much is known about Grace Tame as she isn’t nearly as popular as her husband, Spencer has revealed some details about her in his many IG posts. In the one bellow, he revealed that she is from Tasmania and that they met through a mutual friend.