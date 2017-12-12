Spencer Boldman is an American actor best known for his role as Adam Davenport on Disney XD’s Lab Rats and as Bryce Johnson from I’m in the Band. He recently co-starred alongside Zendaya Coleman in the Disney movie Zapped.

Spencer Boldman Age, Net Worth

Spencer was born on July 28, 1992, in Dallas, Texas. He is currently 25 years old. The young white American star first discovered his talent as an actor after starring in a high school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He was raised alongside his brother in the Plano suburbs but later moved to Los Angeles with his family and a golden retriever named Sadie. There he pursued a career in acting.

His first onscreen role was as a guest actor on Nickelodeon’s popular show iCarly and his popularity grew after playing the role of Bryce Johnson in ‘I’m the band.’ He, however, made his big screen debut from the movie “21 Jump Street” alongside Channing Tatum and has since then appeared in a number of films. His two most recent appearances were in 2014 and 2015. In 2014, he starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Zapped’ opposite Zendaya where he played the role of Jackson Kale, Zendaya’s love interest in the movie. The film revolved around an app that can control men.

The premiere earned around 5.7 million viewers and was one of the most watched broadcast on the cable. In 2015, he was cast to play the role of Gio Marchetti opposite Emily Ratajkowski in the romance movie Cruise which takes place during the 1980s and was written and directed by Rob Siegel. He has been earning the annual salary of $470,588 and his net worth is estimated to be around $4,000,000. His salary is bound to increase with time as he ventures deeper into his acting career or, perhaps, if he decides to work on his amazing voice to produce some thrilling songs. This, of course, would be a huge plus for his career.

Spencer Boldman resides in Los Angeles together with his parents and brother. He has a Benz Patent-Motorwagen.





Spencer Boldman Girlfriend

Spencer is still very much single but he’s been involved in a number of romantic relationships with some relevant celebrities like himself. He revealed that his first kiss was in preschool! “It was this girl at recess. I remember kissing her underneath the playground and then running away!” he says.

He was involved with Kelli Berglund who he dated in 2012. Kelli Berglund is an American actress, model, and singer. The two met on the set of Disney XD series “Lab Rats” but their love story couldn’t last for too long as they went their separate ways in 2013. The reason behind their broke up is still unknown.

Currently, Spencer seems to be hooked up with Debby Ryan- a 24-year-old American Actress who is famous for The Suite Life on Deck, Jessie, The Mysteries of Laura. He recently confirmed that he and the Disney star Debby are in a romantic relationship but not much is known about their plans for a future together. We sure hope she’s the one.

Spencer Boldman Abs, Body Measurements

This young handsome manly actor has earned quite a lot of fans’ heart not just because of his fine acting skills but also because of his body builds and looks. His 6 feet 2 inches (1.88m) height fits well with his weight of about 63 KG. He has a great body with rock solid abs.

Spencer loves to rack a t-shirt and jeans pants just to showcase his jaw-dropping abs that have left his fans wowed too many times as he has learnt to give his fans this hunky look and a 100 mega-watt smile alongside. Looking at the body build, it is obvious that the Disney star takes great care of his body working out and eating right. He loves the outdoors, whether it’s hiking or kayaking, he always turns to exercise to help him relax and keep fit.

Quick Facts About Spencer Boldman