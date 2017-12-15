Sophie McShera is a popular and very talented English actress who is best known for the role she played in the movies Cinderella, Downton Abbey and Waterloo Road.

Sophie Mcshera Bio/Wiki/Age

Sophie McShera was born on January 1, 1985, into a large Irish family in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, UK. Her star sign is Capricorn. She was raised in Holme Wood and her parents were teachers. Her father quit teaching to pursue a career in finance. He is now a financial adviser. Her family later moved to nearby Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, also in Bradford, when she was little and that was where she attended St Joseph’s College.

Sophie also attended the Footsteps Theatre School before appearing for the first time on stage at the age of twelve in the comedy, The Goodbye Girl. Before completing her GCSEs and A-levels, she had a stint on tour with Annie. In 2007, she graduated from Brunel University, a public research university in Uxbridge, West London, where she obtained a degree in Drama. She is of Irish descent and has British nationality.

Read Also: Connie Sellecca Net Worth, Age, Children, Husband, Is She Dead?

Sophie Mcshera Career

Sophie McShera kicked off her professional acting career in 2007 even though she had appeared on stage while she was younger and still growing up. She got roles to star as Danielle Hollywell in two episodes in the soap opera Emmerdale (2007) after she graduated from the university. In 2008, she appeared in another soap opera Doctors as Mandy Fairfield and also as Cathy in the TV drama, Survivors. In 2009, she got a huge step up as she was cast for the entirety (19 episodes) of the fifth series of BBC school drama, Waterloo Road, where she portrayed the character of Ros McCain, an A-level student who was facing a struggle between fulfiling her academic potential and answering questions regarding her sexuality.

After Waterloo Road, she was again cast in the widely acclaimed Julian Fellowes ITV costume drama, Downton Abbey. She portrayed the role of Daisy Robinson (later Daisy Mason), a kitchen maid. The TV series was a success and attracted a lot of critical reviews. It also won Most Popular TV Drama at the 2012 National TV Awards.





Since 2013, Sophie McShera has played Bryony in ITV2sitcom The Job Lot and wicked stepsister, Drisella Tremaine in 2015 Disney’s film Cinderella. Her other movies/TV include Highway to Dhampus (2013), Bradford: A City of Dreams (2013), Galavant (2015), Inside No. 9 (2015), Murdered for Being Different (2017) and Timewasters (2017).

Sophie Mcshera Body Measurements

Sophie is an average tall woman as her height is 1.63 m (163 cm/ 5 Feet 4 Inches). Her height matches very well with her body figure with the perfect body measurements of 34-24-35 (bra size 34 inches, waist size 24 inches and hip size 35 inches). Her weight is 123 pounds/56 kg. Her hair colour is brown and she has blue eyes. Everyone admires her hot body with long and sexy legs. She definitely would look irresistible in a bikini.

See Also: Venessa Villanueva Wiki, Bio, Married, Divorce, Husband, Kids

Height (In Feet-Inches) 5 Feet 4 Inches Height (In Meters) 1.63 m Height (In Centimeters) 163 cm Weight (In Kilograms) 56 kg Weight (In Pounds) 123 lbs

Body Measurements 34-24-35 Breast/Bra Size 34 Inches Waist Size 24 Inches Hip Size 35 Inches Sexual Orientation Not Known Body Shape Hourglass Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Feet/Shoe Size 7.5 (US) Dress Size 4 (US)

Sophie Mcshera Married/Boyfriend

Despite the fact that this gorgeous actress seems to interpret romantic roles superbly in her TV appearances (as can be seen the TV show Downton Abbey with Matt Milne and Thomas Howes), it is actually disappointing to her fans that the reverse is the case in real life. Many have asked: Who is Sophie’s boyfriend? Who is she engaged to? Is she married secretly?

Read More: Laura Ramsey Bio, Wiki, Married, Husband, Kids, Family

Reliable sources, however, reveal that Sophie is still single and is not currently dating anyone. Her past history does not also show her dating or in love with anyone at any point as the actress is focused at the moment on building her career without the distractions of a romantic relationship. She is not a lesbian even though she barely speaks about her personal issues to the public.

Sophie Mcshera Net Worth

Sophie McShera has accumulated a handsome amount for herself in her acting career especially for successful TV series such as Cinderella, The Job Lot and Downton Abbey and also through endorsing brands such as Bazaar. She is reported to currently enjoy a net worth estimated to be about $1 million. This is considered to be just a start in the journey of her financial worth and this is predicated on the fact that the actress is still giving her all in the industry. Her net worth is predicted to shoot upwards in the coming years.