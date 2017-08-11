Many may know Soni Bringas from Netflix series Fuller House, but Soni was already making waves in the entertainment industry as a dancer – a talent she began nurturing from a very early age. Soni, in 2014 branched out into acting making her debut as a Hip Hop dancer in TV series Jane the Virgin.

The dancer and TV actress now has more than a handful of TV film credits to her name including Instant Mom and Beautiful & Twisted.

At a teenage age, Bringas has already earned so much popularity from her talent and her future couldn’t look brighter. Here is what we know about the starlet.

Soni Bringas Wiki/Age/Parents

Soni Nicole Bringas was born on the 2nd of February 20002 in Portland, Oregon, in America. She is of Spanish and South American descent — her father was born in Montevideo, Uruguay and her mother in Barcelona Spain.

At the age of 8, she lived in Costa Rica for a year. Soni’s parents recognized her dancing talent early and decided to put her through dance classes when she was just 5 years old.

She worked with renowned choreographers such as Matt Steffanina, Nick Demoura Marty Kudelka, Tricia Miranda and Willdabeast, Nappytabs.

In her early teens, Soni began dancing competitively and soon after, she began landing commercial gigs. She starred in TV commercials for Toyota’s Swagger Wagon, American girl and a Jordache commercial with supermodel Heidi Klum (video below).

Over the course of her dancing career, Bringas has danced with top celebs like Justin Bieber, Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Kimbra and more.

She choreographed for the film “Annie” in Dancing With The Stars finale. Watch it below. If you can’t spot her, she is the one wearing the red beanie.

After appearing as a hip hop dancer in the “Chapter Seven” 2014 episode of Jane The Virgin, Soni went on to star in Beautiful & Twisted co-starring Rob Lowe.

Fuller House, however, was responsible for launching her into the mainstream. The Netflix series is a spin off of the 1990s Full House which was responsible for making the Olsen Twin sisters stars.

On Fuller House, Soni portrays the role of Ramona Gibbler, the daughter of Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber. Since its February 2016 premiere, Fuller House has recorded impressive ratings. It’s 3rd season premiered in 2017.

Soni Bringas is just like every other normal teenager out there. Her interests, per TV Line include fashion, boys, being cool, social media, and taking pics every second of every day. That last part couldn’t be truer. Bringas is incredibly active on social media, replying frequently to her legion of fans.

Soni Bringas Boyfriend

TV Line might have reported that Bringas’ interest includes boys, however, Bringas has never revealed that she is in a relationship.

Fans are so eager to see Bringas in a relationship that they have gone on to create a fake one for her using fake online accounts in her name.

A fake ask.fm profile of hers claims that she has been dating her Fuller House co-star Michael Campion who plays Jackson Fuller. Bringas had to post a Tweet to counter the fake information.

She said;

FYI: I DO NOT have an ASK.fm account — Soni Nicole Bringas (@Soni_NicoleB) January 19, 2017

Another fake Twitter account in Bringas name with the [email protected] has been impersonating Bringas. The account has misled many to believe that Bringas is in a relationship with posts such as this one;

The handle also claimed that it is Bringas’ second account which she would be using to post details of her personal life.

This is my second account so I’ll follow you all talk to you all and post stuff I don’t on my other account like about my relationship — Soni Nicole Bringas (@Realsoni5) March 5, 2016

These are all fake. Fans will just have to wait till when their favorite dancer decides to date and unveil her beau.

Soni Bringas Height, Body Measurements

At the age of 15, Bringas stands at around 5 ft tall. She still has a lot of growing up to do and will definitely increase in height as the years go by. We’ll be watching…