Simon Nessman is a successful model known for featuring in most lucrative campaigns by some of the most popular fashion brands in the world. Described as one of the leading supermodels in the fashion sphere, Nessman has featured in numerous classic catalogs, covers, and editorials, to his credit.

Simon Nessman’s Bio/Wiki

Nessman was born to Carolyn Nessman (mother) and Ron Nessman (father) on November 5, 1989, in Courtenay, in British Columbia. While Nessman is of white ethnicity, he’s half Austrian, half Scottish and the youngest child in his family, he has three older siblings. He attended Georges P Vanier Secondary and subsequently Quest University, in Squamish, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Science in May 2017.

An avid and talented basketball player, Nessman was a member of his schools’ basketball and rugby teams. Owing to his prowess in the field, he received offers from both The University of The Fraser Valley and Quest University. But he settled for Quest University to pursue his college basket career.

Rise To Stardom

Canadian-born Nessman first drew attention from the public in late 2006 when his friend’s older sister asked if she could take his pictures. The unidentified lady was said to have sent Nessman’s pictures subsequently to local modelling agency – Mode Models International, Canada. After this, he received his first contract worth $15,000 from people who fell in love with his pictures.

Two years later, Nessman's modelling career got a boost which saw him feature in a print ad for Givenchy and an editorial shoot for Dazed magazine and GQ Italia. Despite finding fame as a teen, he took it upon himself to graduate from high school before venturing into modelling. It was after his graduation that he fully delved into modelling in New York City, where he lived for five years.





Since Simon Nessman took up modelling as a career, he has been featured in several advertisements by River Island, Fendi, Pepe Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Aldo, Macy’s, Armani Exchange, Sisley, Gap, H&M, Coach, Diesel, Givenchy and Hugo Boss.

Nessman does not only love spending time on the runway or in the studio, he also enjoys surfing, snowboarding and mountain biking when he’s not busy. He takes yoga lessons when he wants to build body and muscle strength.

Who is Simon Nessman Dating?

For someone as charming and handsome as Nessman, making friends with the opposite sex should surely not be a herculean task (my thought though). According to sources, the charming model is possibly single. But he has been in previous relationships with Gillian Staples and Tammi Maxwell. Nessman’s relationship with Staples ended in 2010 while he and Maxwell dated from 2008 to 2010.

Questions about Nessman’s sexual preference has always been on the spotlight. Most of his fans have been hankering to know if he’s single, who he’s currently dating and if his partner is a fellow celebrity. Well, after stalking Nessman, we can confirm that he’s single (as earlier stated) and straight. He’s not in any known relationship with anyone of the same sex.

Simon Nessman’s Net Worth

Canadian-born Nessman is not only famous for making it to the top of the ladder at a very young age. The fact that he has remained influential and relevant in the fashion industry makes him successful in his career.

In addition to modelling, he is a director at a self-made ecological field station named Cedar coast, in Vargas Island BC. Presently, he’s in business with 9 modelling agencies across the world. These renowned agencies are located in New York, Paris, Milan, London, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, and Sydney.

As a successful model, Nessman’s earnings have continued to increase over the years. In 2011, he was named the second most successful male model in the world behind Sean O’Pry on models.com list of the Top 50 international male models. In 2012, he was unveiled as the face of the Giorgio Armani fragrance Acqua di Gio Essenza. In the same year, he was featured in the music video of Madonna’s song, Girl Gone Wild, as directed by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

In 2013, Forbes magazine named him as one of the highest earning male models in the world after renowned models Sean O’Pry and David Gandy. In 2015, Simon appeared on Models.com’s list of Sexiest Men, Top Icons Men, and The Money Guys. He has also starred in multiple print and film campaign advertisements. Nessman featured in campaign advertisements for American fashion designer Michael Kors alongside Karmen Pedaru from late 2010 to 2014. In 2015, he also starred alongside British supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne as the face of John Hardy (jewellery) for the Spring/Summer 2015 campaign.

It is fair to say that Simon Nessman is a lord in the fashion sphere. To his credit, he has walked the runway for Bottega Veneta and Michael Kors Fall / Winter 2017. His recent work includes a print shoot for Polo Ralph Lauren and Versace.

Evidently, Nessman makes a handsome amount of money from his career and other endeavours. After a thorough research, we can confirm that he enjoys an impressive net worth of $10 million.

Simon Nessman’s Body Measurements

Height: 6′ 2″ (188 cm)

Build: Athletic

Weight: 82 kilogram

Clothes Size: 40

Shoe Size: 12

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Chest: 42 inch

Biceps: 14 inch

Waist: 31

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio