Simon Halls is a popular American publicist, best known as the husband of most admired American actor Matt Bomer. The popular American publicist has been active in the film industry for decades now and has received special mentions in films, such as Hostel II and Hollidaysburg.

Simon Halls Biography/Wiki

Born on 12 January 1964, in Toronto, Canada, Simon spent his early school years in Canada. During his study years, he dated a few girls before he finally realised his sexuality is gay.

The populist later moved to the United States where he enrolled at a University in southern California while working on his career as a populist. As a young graduate, Halls began his career with Warner Brothers in the publicity department. His experience in the company helped him to work as a public relations manager at the McDonald’s restaurant in Russia. Simultaneously, he kept strengthening his contacts in the company in order to push further his career. He even served as an assistant in many PR firms where he learned the tricks of the trade before he returned to the United States, having gained enough experience and money.

Career and Net Worth

His career as a publicist helped him to start his own firm by the name ‘Huvane Baum Halls’. He served as co-CEO of the company for a while before approving a merger with ‘PMK’ in 2001. In 2007, Halls along with Cindi Berger became the co-CEOs of PMK/HBH and he worked with them for 14 years before partnering with a PR firm called Slate PR. He had some of the most famous Hollywood stars as his clients and although he isn’t as rich as his husband, Halls has so far amassed some nice fortune for himself. His estimated net worth is slightly steering above $2.5 million unlike his husband, Bomer whose net worth is over $9.0 million thanks to his great acting skills.

Simon Halls is often referred to as one of the best Hollywood publicist, which is also a good proof that he is one of the most influential people in the American entertainment industry till date.





Is Simon Halls Married? Relationship With Matt Bomer

The 6′ 2 inches (1.88 m) Simon met one of the good actors of American industry Matthew Staton Bomer, more popularly called Matt Bomer in 2008. Matt is best known for his appearance as a lead con-artist in the USA Network show White Collar. He was born on the 11th of October, 1977 and he grew up in Spring, Texas. Simon met Matt when he was hired as his publicist and the two dated for about two years before the decision to settle down as husband and wife in 2011. The wedding was a modest and private ceremony with family and very close friends present.

The talks about Bomer’s sexuality was no big deal for his fans at all as he has never been one to hide it, he always openly states his sexuality. Bomer spoke out about his being gay in February 2012 when he gave a speech after receiving an award in Palma Spring. However, further information about their love life and their kids remained secret until 2014 when Simon unveiled the truth in an interview with Details Magazine. Simon Halls’ sexuality was quite controversial as many never knew that he was gay until his marriage to Bomer in 2011. Simon said knowing and accepting that he was gay was the best decision that he had ever made.

Kids

Simon and Bomer have three sons- the Older Kit was born in 2005, while the younger twins- Walker and Henry were born in 2008 through surrogacy. In a 2008 W Magazine interview, Simon talked about how much he enjoyed being a parent, saying he was ready to give his best as a wife, to ensure that his three kids lacked nothing that would help them bring out their best in life.

The couple still lives together while using their spare time to support and help organizations that work for social good. They also never fail to give their best to ensure that their sons have a life that is motivating and will help their young selves to find the right path.