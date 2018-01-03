Advertisement

Simon Halls is a Hollywood publicists. Halls has worked behind-the-scenes for years helping to boost the careers of many TV stars including the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Jude Law, as well as director Ryan Murphy and many more. However, Halls is best known to the media as the husband of White Collar star Matt Bomer. Follow us as we explore their relationship as well as some lesser-known facts about Simon Halls.

Simon Halls, Relationship with Matt Bomer, Kids

Halls has been with Matt Bomer from as far back as the early 2000s or even farther. However, they never confirmed their sexuality to the public as it was always referred to as an open secret. That came to an end in 2012 when Bomer acknowledged Halls while receiving his Steve Chase Humanitarian Award.

“I’d really especially like to thank my beautiful family: Simon, Kit, Walker, Henry,” the Last Tycoon actor said. “Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment. God bless you.”

Watch the video here;

Simons later responded to how Bomer’s open proclamation made him feel. “I was in the audience, and I didn’t think anything more than it was very sweet,” he told OUT Magazine. I was proud that my husband was up there getting an award, and I was touched that he thanked us.”

Sources have claimed that Simons met Matt while he was working as his PR manager. However, in a 2015 interview with Hollywood Reporter, Matt explained that he had his own publicist.





“Like any partner in any relationship, I seek counsel, but I have my own publicist. We have three kids under age 10, so we don’t have time to talk about [work]. We’re more concerned with making sure lunches are made and everyone gets to school on time.”

While the media thought that Simons was only dating Bomer, the later, in 2014 revealed to OUT magazine that they had gotten married in 2011.

“It was very chill. Very small — only our nearest and dearest,” Bomer told OUT about their wedding. “There’s a security, a validity of knowing that it’s legal. It’s hard to put into words. It’s just a feeling, I guess — something about saying vows in front the people around you who love and support you. I think it was good for our family.”

Simons and Matt began making babies as far back as 2005. The couple has three sons together, all born via surrogacy. Their first son Kit was born in 2005 and twins Walker and Henry were born in 2008.

Simon Halls Wiki/Biography

Simons Halls was born on January 12, 1964, and is of Canadian descent. Halls graduated from the University of Southern California in 1985, per his LinkedIn profile.

He attended Crescent School, Toronto. According to his USC Annenberg bio, Halls began his PR career at Warner Bros. His next job took him to Russia where he served as the PR manager for the country’s first-ever McDonald’s Restaurant for two years before returning to the United States.

In the US, Halls quickly landed a job at BWR Public Relations as an account manager. At BWR, Halls managed the publicity campaigns of such stars as Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Jude Law and more.

Halls alongside his partners formed boutique agency Huvane Baum Hall in 1995. The company quickly rose to become one of the most successful in Hollywood. Her success even attracted giants Madison Avenue. The company was in 2001 sold to the Interpublic Group.

Simons and his partners then merged their agency with PMK to form PMK/HBH Public Relations. He became the CEO of the new merger. Under Halls’ tutelage, the agency recorded an average annual revenue of $15 million. He managed the Oscar campaign for films like Gladiator, American Beauty, Hidden Dragon and more.

In 2010, Simon and his partners split from the merger and formed SLATE PR. The Agency now has over 450 clients including the likes of Ryan Murphy, Ridley Scott and more. SLATE has received at least 54 Academy Award and 200 Emmy nominations.

Height: 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m)