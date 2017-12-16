Sierra McCormick is an American actress born on October 28, 1997. She began her acting career in 2007 and subsequently rose to fame following her role as Olive Doyle on the Disney Channel series A.N.T Farm.

She also featured on The CW television series Supernatural where she starred as Lilith and has starred in America’s favourite game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?. Other movies she was featured include Ramona and Beezus (2010), Jack and Janet Save The Planet, A Nanny For Christmas (2011) and horror movie Some Kind of Hate (2015) where she was featured alongside Grace Phipps and Spencer Breslin.

She appeared in these TV series; Curb Your Enthusiasm (2007-2009), Boston Legal (2008), Criminal Minds (2009), Monk (2009), The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009), The Breakdown (2013) and Sorority Nightnare (2016).

For doing well in her few years in Hollywood, McCormick was inducted into the following leagues: Actresses from North Carolina, 21st-century American actresses and American child actresses. In 2012, she got her first nomination in Young Artist Awards for playing the role of Alice in the movie Spooky Buddies. She was also honoured with the same award in the same year for Best Performance in a DVD Film – Young Ensemble Cast.

Sierra McCormick Wiki/Bio

Nicknamed Sisi, Sierra Nicole McCormick was born in Asheville, North Carolina, USA and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Unfortunately, there’s no information about this beautiful American actress’ background. Her parents are not known in the media as well as her educational background and lots more.





However, we can confirm that she is of white ethnicity raised in a Christian home and has a sister named Kayla. She moved from Asheville, North Carolina to Los Angeles, California with her parents and her sister. Sierra usually spends her vacation with her family. Her parents are happily married and there is no sign of them getting divorced.

Being an animal lover, McCormick has a cute dog named Annie who once appeared in a PETA ad campaign that promoted the adoption of shelter animals.

Sierra McCormick On Instagram

Despite her young age, this American actress has amassed for herself an impressive number of fans on Instagram. Though Sierra is active on other social media platforms, the number of fans following her on Instagram is quite outstanding considering she’s really young.

After stalking her, we confirmed that she has over 317k followers. The actress is also following 927 people and has shared just 457 posts. McCormick has shared an impressive number of pictures of herself and other people on her Instagram wall. Each of her pictures garners at least 1000 likes, which shows how much her fans love her.

If you are a big fan, you can follow her on Instagram via @sierramccormick or hook up with her on Twitter with the handle @SierraNMcCormic.

Sierra McCormick’s Net Worth

Despite being young and glamorous, Sierra has reached a prime position in Hollywood. Not only does she carry herself with so much of confidence, she has also secured the position of an inspiration among the children. According to authoritative sources, she has accumulated an impressive net worth of $1 million dollars through her acting career.

No doubt, Sierra is not too young to have that much of value for herself but she owes it to hard work and the interest that she has in exploring her inner skills.

Is Sierre McCormick Dating? Boyfriend

There has been no information that tells who Sierra’s boyfriend is or if is she even dating anyone from the industry. This doesn’t only shock her fans and followers, it also keeps them waiting with bated breath, hankering to see or read about who the lucky is.

Sierra’s past relationships are also not known. So, it’s safe to say that she is currently single and not in any relationship. Being a private individual, McCormick, herself, is yet to confirm if she is in a relationship or not. In addition, she is not pregnant neither has she had any kids before now.

Sierra McCormick’s Height, Body Measurement

McCormick’s height stands at 5′ 0″ (152 cm). She has a slim body build and blue eyes while her hair colour is blonde.

Weight: 55 kg or 121 pounds

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Distinctive Features: Fuller figure

Measurements: 36-27-35 in or 91.5-68.5-89 cm