In the last few years, stories about Sibi Blazic or Christian Bale has always been told as a tale about Blazic and Bale. This is so because Sibi Blazic and Christian Bale has over the years grown into each other.

Having been happily married for 17 years, everyone has agreed that they are one of the rare Hollywood’s true success stories. While Christian is praised for being one of the most popular movie stars on the planet who has managed to keep his marriage, Sibi is celebrated for being Bale’s longtime supporter and the happy family she’s built with him.

It has often been suggested that Christian Bale would’ve remained a bachelor if he hadn’t met Sibi Blazic. The man was scared of marriage. He wasn’t making any plans for it and has never imagined being married until he met the woman who “completes” him.

The belief is that Bale witnessed so many divorces as he was growing up and eventually decided that marriage is a thing to avoid. He once said “I never planned to marry. Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage.”

But then, he “met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea.” His plans to remain single and his view of marriage changed when he met Blazic. That was in the mid-1990s. Then, Sibi was working as an assistant to actress Winona Ryder.

Apart from her work with Ryder, Blazic did some modelling. She is often described as a make-up artist or “Bale’s former model wife”. Meanwhile, she has equally made a remarkable contribution to the world of movie-making

Sibi Blazic Wiki

From the foregoing, it has been established that Sibi Blazic is a wife to one of the most popular English actor, Christian Bale. She was born on the 14th day of April 1970 and is four years older than her husband who was born on 30th January 1974.

Sibi was raised in Chicago by Serbian parents Slobodan Blazic and Nadezda Topalski. The couple were both born in Belgrade and, It’s known that they married in the Belgrade municipality of Vracar, Serbia.

In the Movie industry, Sibi Blazick is known for her works on “George of the Jungle” (1997), “Girl Interrupted” (1999) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

Speaking about his wife’s role as a stunt driver on “The Dark Knight Rises” the British actor said:

“My wife was a stunt driver — she was chasing me through the city in Batman. She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that … She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me,” added Bale.

Sibi Blazic Married/Family

You already know Sibi Blazic is married to Christian Bale, you know they meet in the mid-90s, that Blazic is four years older than Bale and that they are very much still in love.

What you haven’t been told is that Blazic eloped with Bale to Las Vegas, Nevada on her 26th birthday in 2000. Five years later, the couple decided to expand their family and has so far, been blessed with two children.

Records have it that Sibi Blazic gave birth to their first child when she was 34. The daughter, Emmaline Bale was born on the 27th day of March 2005. 10 years later when Sibi Blazic was 44, she gave birth to their second child. It was a son this time and he was named Joseph Bale.

Sibi and Bale are still together. To Bale, Sibi is “a good, strong woman” and he owes “everything to her.”

Sibi Blazic Height/Body Measurements

Both Christian Bale’s and Blazic’s fans are interested in knowing many things about the couple.

But, Bale and Blazic are fiercely secretive about their private lives. They have managed to keep their marriage, family and details of their personal lives out of the spotlight. This is true despite their status as one of the most popular couples in the movie industry.

As such, facts about things like Sibi Blazic’s body measurement are scarce. All that’s known is Sibi Blazic’s height. She’s 5ft 11 in tall. Above all, everyone appreciates her photogenic looks.