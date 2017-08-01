Shawn Wayans is an American actor, writer, producer, and Dj. He may not be one of those people that many millennial may appreciate since he had his best days in the 1990s.

That, however, is until they get to watch some of his stuff, including the Little Man. And that is not to suggest since the turn of the millennium he hasn’t done great stuff.

Even before he was able to catch the eyes of the world, Shawn Wayans had had a good run with his siblings who are also in the entertainment business.

Shawn Wayans Wiki

Born on January 19, 1971, in New York City, Shawn Wayans is the ninth child in a family of ten children.

For his education, the actor attended the Bayard Rustin High School for the Humanities in New York City and graduated in 1989.

Because by the time he was growing up he had already had siblings that were already established as actors and comedians, the path to take for him was rather straightforward. He began acting when he was only a junior in High School.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, which was a parody of the “blaxploitation” films, was the first movie the actor appeared on in 1970. Interestingly, the movie was written and directed his by older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans.

One of the best things about Shawn and his siblings is how close they have managed to be, and how successful they have become in the movie industry.

His brother, Keene is a notable actor, director, and writer, while another, Damon, is also an actor and a producer. He has a sister, Kim who is as well an actress, and a brother, Marlon, who is an actor and a writer.

In 1991, he became a part for the In Living Color which was written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and had other of his siblings.

in 1993, the actor left the team. Later, however, he made the Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, after teaming up with his brothers.

Becoming a part of one of the largest families in the comic movies of Hollywood, the actor became popular after he appeared on the Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

It was in 2000 that he had the best of his movies with the development of the Scary Movie. The which had a budget of $19 million grossed $278 million at the global box office.

With that, the movie made it as the highest-grossing film ever directed by an African-American (Keenen Ivory Wayans).

Even though his best works are arguably from the 1990s till the 2000s, he has still done some great stuff since that period. His works include Scary Movie 2 (2001), Scary Movie 3 (2003) and Scary Movie 4 (2006). He was also a part of White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006) and Dance Flick (2009).

Shawn Wayans Wife and Family

With the kind of family Shawn came from as well as the seeming togetherness and happiness that he shares with his siblings, you would expect that he takes family more serious than every other thing. It seems really so. Most especially with his kids.

The actor has three kids; Laila, Illia and a son Marlon whom he named after his brother.

According to him, his decision to name his son after his brother was as a result of a promise he had had with his brother when both men were little. The promise was that both of them would name their sons after the other. And they did just that.

“It’s awkward, but it was a deal we made when we were six-years-old and I’m glad we made it,” he said.

Shawn Wayans got married to Angelica Zackary who is also the mother of his children. The two parted ways in 2005 and he went on to have other girlfriends.

And no, even though he acts as gay, he is not one. At least he has not come out to say he is, neither have we had any reasons to suspect he is one.

It has been suggested that he is married now to Ursula Alberto, even though it seem as though the 2 are only dating.

Shawn Wayans Height, Measurements, Net Worth

The actor has a height of 6 feet 1 inch and a well-built body.

Being involved in different things, it is expected that the actor will have a fat Net Worth. Well unless $30 million is not large enough before you, then you will agree he is rich.