Seemingly multi dexterous in multiple areas of life, Shaun So is probably what an ideal modern day American should look, feel and act like. The son of Asian immigrants, he seems to be extremely patriotic rendering service to his nation the United States as a member of the United States Army. He is a man of average build with a black hair colour with his sexuality stated as straight in an aspect of life that is becoming more vital and delicate in the society.

Also on showcase in his life is a very strong patent to build up. He is entrepreneurial in nature and has established a couple of companies with different skill sets and drives to foster economic growth and make business easier even on a short-term basis.

Shaun So Bio, Wiki, Career and Net Worth

Born 1 January 1980, 37 years old Shaun So has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago in Political Science with Honors from 1999-2003. He studied Mandarin at Tsinghua University in 2001 and holds a Master of Bachelor of Arts (MBA) from City University of New York.

Working for the United States of Defense from June 2003 to April 2006 as an Intelligence Analyst, he later moved to McNeil Technologies as a Defense Contractor from July 2006 to March 2009. He was in the United States Army as a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent from October 2003 to October 2011.

He was shortly involved with Cubby, an Urban logistics startup focused on short-term storage and delivery as its Founder and CEO from June 2011 to April 2012. Shaun also was a Forbes Contributor from May 2012 to December 2014 doing pieces on veteran, entrepreneurship and business interest issues. He is also a Managing Partner at The So Company, a position he assumed from April 2012 to present.





Shaun’s earnings have never been revealed to the public, thus making it incredibly difficult to place a figure on his net worth. However, judging from his success thus far, Shun So is far from being a broke man.

Is Shaun So Married? His Wife and Children

Shaun So met with Anna Chlumsky at the University of Chicago during their years in college together. Meeting during a college party, they dated long distance for years before her boyfriend So joined the Army Reserve and was sent off to Afghanistan. So returned in January 2006 and proposed to Anna in May.

In 2008 Shaun So got married to his famous and screenplay wife, actress Anna Chulumsky after being engaged in 2007. Their marriage happened after five months of engagement. She was born on December 3, 1980, in Chicago, Illinois, USA to Nancy and Frank Chulumsky Jr. She is of Czech and Croatian descent.

She is of seven-eighths Czech (Bohemian), and one-eighth Croatian descent. She was a model from the age of 10 months. Anna stands at a height of 5’ 2’’ and weighs in at about 126lbs. Her acting career started as a child actress starring in My Girl (1991). She attended the Walther Lutheran High School (now known as Walther Christian Academy) graduated in June 1998 before heading to college at the University of Chicago.

Her career took a break after she finished college with a BA in International Studies. Worked as a fact checker at Zagat Survey and later as an editorial assistant for a Harper Collins science fiction-fantasy imprint. She returned to acting in 2006 and has remained so until present. When Anna Chulumsky decided it was time to get back to acting she enrolled to the Atlantic Acting School in Manhattan.

Her return to career acting in several roles in independent films, including Blood Car (2007) and In The Loop (2009). In 2012, she began portraying the character Amy Brockheimer on the HBO television series Veep. The show has been nominated five times consecutively for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Through her career, she has been nominated for 20+ awards and has won 6 of them including 1991 MTV Movie Awards for Best Kiss (shared with Macauley Caulkin) and Most Promising Young Newcomer for her work in My Girl. Also in 2015 Gracie Awards Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy or Musical for her work on Veep.

She is the mother of two children from her marriage with Shaun So. Both of them girls. The actress gave birth to their first child named Penelope Joan So at the age of 32 and at age 35 she delivered a second child named Clara Elizabeth So. She once said I love……….anything in white and black.