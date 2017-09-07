US-born actress and musician, Shannyn Sossamon is a well-known beauty and popular figure in the entertainment business. The award winner is popular in the entertainment circles for starring the role of Jocelyn in the 2001 movie, A Knight’s Tale. She is a very successful actress and musician and her earnings and net worth is a testament to a greatly rewarding and pleasantly outstanding career.

Shannyn Sossamon Bio/Wiki/Age

Shannyn Sossamon was born as Shannon Marie Kahololani Sossamon on the 8th of October 1978 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. She was raised for the most of her infant life in Reno, Nevada by her mother. She is an American and is of English, French, Dutch, German, and Irish descent. She also has a Hawaiian and Filipino ancestry through her maternal grandmother. Her father’s name is Todd Lindberg and the name of her mother is Sherry Sossamon, a nurse. She is the eldest of two daughters in the family. Her younger sister, Jenny Lee Lindberg, who was born in 1981, is a singer.

Read Also: Melyssa Ford Married, Net Worth, Mother, Body Measurements

Shannyn and her sister were raised by their mother after the divorce of their parents while she was just 5 and her sister just 2-years-old. Her mother then got married again to Randy Goldman, who was working at the time as a manager of an auto dealership and also a salesman. Shannyn studied at Galena High School where she also took dancing lessons and graduated in 1995. She moved to Los Angeles upon her graduation from high school and continued with her dancing studies. She later became a Disc Jockey (DJ) and was seen showing her skills and performing at several event venues, including some local clubs. It was at this point, she added the ‘y’ to her name to become ‘Shannyn’ instead of ‘Shannon’.

Shannyn Sossamon Career

Shannyn Sossamon career has actually been nothing short of outstanding. A career which began in the mid-1990’s when she graduated from high school and moved to the city of Los Angeles, she took off with a keen interest in dancing. And even though she advanced her studies in the art, she never intended to make a career out of it. She would later develop an interest in modeling and was featured by several magazines which included Planned Parenthood, Sassy Magazine, American Eagle Outfitters and Unionbay Clothing.

We would say her TV screen career started when she made appearances in two TV commercials for the clothing company, GAP and then featured in music videos for the rock group 9xDead. She also appeared in music videos for artists such as Daft Punk, and Cher. After starring in various TV shows such as the 1997 comedy series, Mr. Show with Bob and David (her acting debut), her acting career took a giant leap forward with her portrayal of Lady Jocelyn in her first film ‘A Knight’s Tale’ (2001). It is reported that she topped renowned actress, Kate Hudson in the auditions to land the lead female role in the movie. Her performance earned her several award nominations, including for MTV Movie Awards.

See Also: Jonathan Whitesell Wiki, Gay, Body Statistics, Dating, Girlfriend

She emerged as Erica Sutton in Miramax Films’ romantic comedy titled, ’40 Days and 40 Nights’ (2002) but her huge break came with her portrayal of Mikal in the 2006 romance movie named, Wristcutters: A Love Story. Her performance in the film brought her numerous nominations for various awards. Some other films in which she has appeared to her credit include: The Rules of Attraction (2002);

Shannyn Sossamon Awards/Nominations

Shannyn Sossamon has garnered a lot of nominations throughout her blistering acting career. Her performance in the 2001 movie ‘A Knights Tale’ earned her several nominations for the MTV Movie Awards. She has also been nominated for the Teen Choice Award while winning the Young Hollywood Award in 2002. She has been honored many times by the Maxim Magazine.

Young Hollywood Award (Nominated and Won in 2002) “Breakthrough Performance – Female”

MTV Movie Award (Nominated in 2002) “Best Kiss” (A Knight’s Tale – 2001 film); “Best Musical Sequence” (A Knight’s Tale – 2001 film); “Breakthrough Female Performance” (A Knight’s Tale – 2001 film)

Read This: Matthew Daddario Height, Gay, Sister, Dating Relationships, Bio

Teen Choice Award (Nominated in 2008) “Choice Film Actress: Horror/Thriller” (One Missed Call – 2008 film)

Teen Choice Award (Nominated in 2002) “Choice Film Chemistry” (40 Days and 40 Nights – 2002 film).

Teen Choice Award (Nominated in 2001) “Film – Choice Breakout Performance”; “Film – Choice Chemistry”

Shannyn Sossamon Dating/Married

Shannyn Sossamon dating history has been such that many of her fans have thought she deserved better. In 2002, Shannyn was involved in a romantic affair with Dallas Clayton, an author and illustrator and by 2004, the couple had gone their separate ways. But what seemed like a short fling produced a child – Yes! the couple had a boy-child together. Audio Science Clayton was born on the 29th of May, 2003 and although Shannyn at the time claimed she was not ready for the experience of motherhood, she succumbed to the situation and enjoyed every moment of it. She actually disappeared from the spotlight just to focus all her attention on taking care of her pregnancy and embracing motherhood.

Later in 2011, Shannyn Sossamon had another baby boy, Mortimer. She has since kept the information regarding the child’s father secret, like cards, so close to her chest. However, out of the blue, in 2015, she said during an interview with Details magazine that she is ‘up and serious’ with her second son’s father.

See This: Sunny Hostin Husband, Family, Children, Net Worth, Career

Shannyn Sossamon Husband

Shannyn Sossamon is not known to be officially married. Her alleged relationship with her boyfriend Dallas Clayton, even though it was very public and also one of the hottest topics of the town at the time, didn’t lead them to the altar (or courts, as the case may be). She has only spoken of being in a ‘serious relationship’ with her second son, Mortimer’s father and not marriage. As such, she has never been married before so the question of a husband or a divorce is completely out of the equation.

Shannyn Sossamon Kids

Shannyn Sossamon has two sons – Audio Science Clayton and Mortimer. She became a mother for the first time ever in 2003 when she gave birth to her first son, Audio Science with her then lover and partner, Dallas Clayton. She gave birth to him on the 29th of May, 2003.

After she broke up with Clayton in 2004, Shannyn remained single for several years. But then in 2011, she got pregnant again the second time for an unknown partner. Her second boy, Mortimer was the result of the pregnancy.

Read More: Robin Vernon Bio, Wiki, Married, Divorce, Height, Measurements

Shannyn Sossamon Body Statistics

Shannyn Sossamon has got a perfect body with the perfect measurements. Her attractive body statistics of 33-24-34 which perfectly compliments her personality makes her appearance a delight to behold. She looks so beautiful with her light brown hair and brown eyes. She is not very tall, but with 5 feet 7 inches height and 54kg weight, she definitely holds her own. She has also been able to maintain her weight and body pretty well despite having two kids.

Eye color Brown Hair color: Light Brown Build: Slim Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Weight: 121 pounds (55 kg) Feet size: 9 (US) Body measurements: 33-24-34 inches

Shannyn Sossamon Net Worth

Shannyn Sossamon annual salary is estimated to be about $355,000, making her net worth to be pitched at around $3 million.