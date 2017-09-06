Beauty. Check. Talent. Check. A face made for the screens. Double Check. Spotless in her acting, Shannon Woodward has won the heart of several fans and continues to do so.

Shannon Woodward Bio/Wiki, Career

Famous for her role as Sabrina on Raising Hope, and Di Di Malloy on The Riches, Shannon Woodward was born in Pheonix, Arizona, on 17 December 1984. She attended the Olympic High School in Florida, after relocating with her family. While in Florida, she got featured in several local community plays and dramas, her talent for the stage becoming apparent at that tender age.

Having caught the eye of a casting director for Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All, Shannon Woodward started her professional acting career with that first movie in 1991. Following that, she played several minor roles on a lot of television shows like Grounded for Life, Malcolm in the Middle, and The Drew Carey Show. She also featured in Crossing Jordan, Without a Trace, as well as Boston Public and Psych.

However, her step into international stardom came in 2005 when she played Emma Sharp in the action comedy Man of the House. For her outstanding performance, the critics loved her, heaping tremendous praise on her. She also played the character Fiona in a movie called The Quiet, in 2005. In 2007, she played the character Emily in the movie The Comebacks, as well as the character Leah in the 2008 movie The Haunting of Molly Hartley.

Shannon Woodward returned to TV in 2009, when she was featured in the pilot Limelight. The story was about a New York City school for performing arts. Although the series was not picked up, she went on to play a recurring role on NBC’s ER in the fifteenth and final season, as Kelly Taggart, the younger sibling of nurse Samantha “Sam” Taggart. She also starred in The Shortcut – a teen thriller.

The next year, 2010, Shannon Woodward starred in Girlfriend – an independent drama. In The Breakup Girl, a 2015 comedy-drama, Woodward was the lead character.

Shannon Woodward also went on to work with several cable television series, including The Riches, Criminal Minds, ER, and Garfunkel and Oates, among several others. She currently plays Elsie Hughes in the HBO series Westworld, and she has been working with them since 2016.

It was announced in April 2017 that Shannon Woodward will appear in The Last of Us Part II.

Apart from acting, Shannon Woodward also loves to play the guitar and to sing.

Net Worth, Height, Weight, Body Measurements

Shannon Woodward is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. Her weight seems perfect for her height at 123 pounds, and with a body measurement of 36-25-37, it is clear to see why she looks hot in a pair of bikinis.

Shannon Woodward’s net worth is undisclosed.

Shannon Woodward Dating, Boyfriend

Woodward has a dating history that a lot of her fans would only dream of, as she is known to have dated celebrities who are loved by many, especially Andrew Garfield. After meeting David Gallagher, Shannon Woodward fell for – and dated – Gallagher from 2004 to 2005 when they had a quiet break up.

Following her split with David Gallagher, Shannon Woodward met Andrew Garfield – the Amazing Spiderman actor – and the couple started dating in 2009. They lasted two years together and broke up in 2011.

Woodward is not married, and although Woodward is rumored to be dating the Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, there is no confirmed news on her current relationship status, boyfriend, or affair.

She is currently planning to play a lesbian character in an upcoming movie, but considering her dating history, we can most certainly say that she is far from gay.

Social Media

Shannon Woodward is an internet celebrity as well, with more than 180 thousand followers on Twitter, plus 68.1 thousand followers on Instagram alone.

My dad's eclipse pic is the best eclipse pic. A post shared by Shannon Woodward (@shannonmwoodward) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

The self-proclaimed legitimate geek is active on social media and shares her thoughts across her social media handles, where she interacts with friends, fans and followers.

Friendship With Katy Perry

Shannon Woodward is also close friends with Katy Perry and made an appearance on the musician’s “Hot n Cold” music video. She also made a cameo appearance in Katy Perry: Part of Me, a documentary/concert film of Perry’s. Perry, in return, was a guest-star on an episode of Raising Hope’s second season.