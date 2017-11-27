Seargeoh Stallone is an actor and son of veteran American actor Sylvester Stallone.

Seargeoh however, does not have a successful Hollywood career as he is only noted for playing the character Robert Balboa, Jr. who is the newborn son of his father Sylvester Stallone’s character Rocky Balboa, in Rocky II released in 1979 – a role which was later played by his elder brother Sage Stallone in Rocky V (1990).

Seargeoh Stallone Wiki, Bio

Seargeoh Stallone was born in 1979 to Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack.

Not much is known about his educational background as a result of his health challenge but reports say he went to a special school.

Sly and Sasha had sought help when they thought Seargeoh was having trouble communicating. Since he could draw, write letters and repeat certain words at an early age, they called him their “silent genius.”





But their wall came crumbling when the doctors announced young was suffering from autism.

Sage died of a heart disease on 13 July 2012 in Studio City, Los Angeles. He was

an actor, director, producer and a writer.

Speaking to People on how the Stallones reacted to the news, Sasha said: “We both broke down.”

Ignoring advice to place Seargeoh in an institution, they resolved to shoulder the responsibility themselves. “I knew that Sly couldn’t get as involved because of his work,” says Sasha. “We do what we have to do. So I just said, ‘Give me the money, and I’ll take care of it.”

Though being divorced, Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack are Autism Lights because of their dedication to autism parents and their support of autism awareness and autism charities.

In 1990, Sylvester Stallone recorded a Public Service Announcement, where he shared about having a child with autism and encouraged people to contact their local chapter of the Autism Society of America if they knew a child who had autism.

When Sage died in 2012, his mother Sasha Czack requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Sage’s honor to Autism Speaks.

Seargeoh Stallone Parents, Family

Seargeoh Stallone’s father, Sylvester Stallone is a renowned actor, screenwriter, producer, and director known for his action movies, Rocky, Rambo and more and his mother, Sasha is an American actress and director known best for her work in Long Lost Love, Vic, and Love of Life.

His parents divorced on February 14, 1985.

His grandfather, Frank was an Italian-American hairdresser and polo enthusiast Stallone and the author of Stewart Lane. While his grandmother Jackie was an American astrologer, a former dancer, and also the promoter of women’s wrestling.

Apart from his brother Sage who died of a heart disease on 13 July 2012, Seargeoh Stallone three half-sisters: Sophia Rose Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone, and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

He is also a nephew of a famous actor, producer, and composer Frank Stallone.

Seargeoh Stallone Dating/Girlfriend

Though you won’t find many online, seeing the picture of Seargeoh Stallone – you will agree with me that it is hard to believe, this good-looking man is autistic.

This undeniably handsome guy has, of course, won the hearts of many girls but unfortunately, he is not married and has been seen in public or online with any girl nor ever linked to any relationships.

Besides, Seargeoh and his relatives prefer to keep the everyday life in a secret. There are not so many pictures of Sylvester Stallone’s children on the internet.

Seargeoh has received so much support from his family every step of his life. He is loved by all his family members and he obviously loves them back.