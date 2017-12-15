Wealth and youth; those are not words that get lumped in one sentence too often, for those lucky enough to be described with both at the same time, it tends to feel like the world is at your feet, you are soaring above everyone else.

When you are as loveable as Sean Giambrone, fans especially the younger girls in their teens tend to want to catch a glimpse into certain areas of your life, like who is he dating? How much does he earn as a salary on any on-going projects? What are the things we can dig up about his family.

Sean Giambrone Age

The young American actor Giambrone was born in Michigan, United States on May 30, 1999. He is of white ethnicity. For the essence of furthering his education, he attended Lincoln Middle School, and Maine South High School this was after he moved to Park Ridge, Illinois.

Giambrone began his career at the tender age of nine, he appeared in television commercials for McDonald’s and Friendly’s Restaurants to mention a few. He was also very popular gaining particular attention during the campaign for Sea World which was a nationwide campaign.

He even made an appearance in a spoof on The Tonight Show. His first real on-screen film role was as Afro Boy in I Heart Shakey that was in 2012. Across many sources, we discover that he holds a great love for films and like almost everyone else, has a few actors he loves to meet.





A few of the names mentioned were Hollywood greats like Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr. and the late Heath Ledger. In high school, his favorite classes were art and history and for extracurricular activities, he played basketball and football otherwise known as soccer.

He is best known for his role playing as Adam Goldberg in the ABC comedy Series, The Goldbergs. It was a character based on the life of series creator, actor-comedian Adam Goldberg; it was his 11 year old replication. Giambrone also did the voiceover role of “Jeff Randall” the intellectual sidekick of the main character in the animated series on Cartoon Network, “Clarence” this began in the year 2014.

He was also involved in the project “The Emoji Movie” as the voiceover for the character, Travis. Sean Giambrone is 18 years old. A couple of interesting facts about the youngster include the fact that he has appeared on The Queen Latifah Show in the year 2013. During the period he was about to get his role on the comedy series The Goldbergs, he auditioned for the role on a Wednesday, received a call back on Thursday & began shooting the plot on Friday. It is safe to assume that he was that remarkable.

Sean Giambrone Family, Parents

Giambrone was born to parents, David Giambrone and Vonda Giambrone. He happened to be the second child of the union, the first being Sean’s elder brother, Luke. His father is of Italian descent and his mother is of German descent.

Born in Michigan, Sean moved to Par Ridge, Illinois where he began his education. At the moment, he seems to shuttle between Los Angeles and Park Ridge, to take care of his business as an actor and to still keep in touch with his family as well. A devout son one might add.

Sean Giambrone Girlfriend, Dating

It is a natural phenomenon for humans in the teenage stages of their lives, both male and female to begin to explore different layers of one’s self. This exploration could lead to finding out more about who you are and almost always your sexuality begins to kick in. The surge of hormones could be incredibly intense and the need to feel the love of a partner that much more alluring.

So it is a bit of a surprise that someone as rightly placed as Sean Giambrone is not in any relationship now and there also seem to be no record of any previous romantic hookups. For those of you who really would love to see Giambrone in such stead, he has shared on-screen matchups with Natalie Alyn Lind and Rowan Blanchard both of which were on the comedy series, The Goldbergs.

Sean Giambrone Height, Salary

Giambrone stands at a height of 1.66m. His salary has not been made available, as both his salary, earnings and estimated net worth are all under review.