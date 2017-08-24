Since 2011, Scott Mackinlay Hahn has been in a romantic relationship with one of the most successful American actresses – Winona Ryder.

Unlike Scott Mackinlay Hahn, a lot of things are known about the iconic actress. For instances, we know that her father was an atheist and her mother, a Buddhist. Anyone who cared to know more about Ryder will easily uncover that the actress was born in a farmhouse near Winona, Minnesota on 29th October 1971.

Also, it would be found that she was bullied during her first week at Kenilworth Junior High. And, that she enrolled at the American Conservatory Theater near San Francisco when she was 12 (in 1983) to take her first acting lessons. Ryder made her film debut in the 1986 film “Lucas”. She would later, graduate from Petaluma High School with a 4.0 GPA (in 1989).

Many know she’s aquaphobic; that her persistent and abnormal fear of water has been traced to a near-drowning incident she experienced when she was 12. It is said that Ryder’s abnormal fear of water posed a challenge during the making of the underwater scenes in 1997’s “Alien Resurrection”.

More to that, it is widely known that Winona Ryder is infamous for shoplifting. Sometime in December 2001, she was arrested for stealing $5,500 worth of designer clothes and accessories from a store.

While all these and many more information are available about Winona Ryder, it has been difficult for people to get enough facts about the man she’s been dating since 2011.

Who’s Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Nope! you don’t know much about Scott Mackinlay Hahn because he’s “ordinary” and a “nobody”. Let’s just say he’s one of the silent big-shots.

From what we gathered, Scott Mackinlay Hahn is the co-founder of ROGAN and Loomstate sustainable apparel brands, both based in New York City. He’s an American fashion designer.

He founded Loomstate which has often been described as a clothing line dedicated to environmental and social responsibility with Rogan Gregory in 2004.

As an eco-conscious clothing establishment, Loomstate was inspired by the desire to impact the world. Speaking to Time, Scott Mackinlay Hahn divulged that cotton is a big part of Loomstate’s story.

“…We found out how destructive conventional cotton farming is, so we made a brand just focused on organic cotton.There’s also our Loomstate 321 product, which is Tencel-based, a really great yarn made from tree and wood pulp. The whole line is made out of that.” he said.

While Scott currently chairs the Sustainability Steering Committee for the Council of Fashion Designer of America (CFDA), he’s also a board member of the Council for Textile Recycling.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn Relationship With Winona Ryder

Remember, most things aren’t known about Scott Mackinlay Hahn. He’s a private man and we can’t tell who he once dated or if he’s been married before.

Nevertheless, it’s a common knowledge that he’s in love with Winona Ryder. They have been severally seen together and their romantic affair isn’t secretive.

Ryder and Scott became lovers in 2011. Prior to that, Ryder’s romantic partner was Johnny Depp. Ryder and Depp were together in the 90s. She reportedly met the American actor inducted as a Disney Legend in 2015 at the “Great Balls of Fire” premiere in June 1989. They became lovers two months later, got engaged in 1990 and fell apart three years later.

According to some sources, Ryder dated Matt Damon in 1998. Like her relationship with Depp, things fell apart as well. Ryder and Damon separated two years later.

After the decade of the 2000s, Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn started their relationship. While they have been together for more than five years now, they haven’t pledged to get married.

Ryder once hinted that she’s possibly the one delaying the advancement of her relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn. She described herself as a “serial monogamist” while she expressed her dread for a failed marriage.

“I was single for a while and dating … But marriage? I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times,” she said.

“Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high,” Ryder buttressed.

But then, she acknowledged that she’s been happy with the way things are with Scott Mackinlay Hahn.