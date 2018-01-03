Advertisement

Scott Hoying is an American singer and pianist who is best known as a member of the 5-piece a capella group, Pentatonix that won the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off along with the $200,000 prize money. Thanks to the incredible success of the group, Hoying, and its band members have been thrust into the limelight. The group already has at least 3 Grammy Awards to their name.

Apart from Pentatonix, Hoying is also the other half of the duo Superfruit which he formed with his best friend Mitch Grassi. The duo is incredibly popular on Youtube where they remain highly active with their fans.

Scott Hoying Gay, Relationship with Mitch Grassi, Boyfriend/Dating

While he has not hit the nail on the head with regards to his sexuality, the fact remains that Scott Hoying is gay. Together with Mitch Grassi, they have been labeled as the cute gay members of Pentatonix. That was before Out Magazine included their names in their OUT100 list of 2017, a list that includes names of activists in the LGBTQ+ community.

Scott proudly shared it on his Instagram page.

About influencing the gay community positively, Scott and Mitch’s music have been said to have help parents able to accept their gay children more.

The bond Scott shares with Mitch has been likened to that of old couples who are still in love. Having been best friends since the age of 10, they do virtually everything together and know more about each other than many married couples out there.





They originally met as kids at a theater in Arlington, Texas and played together for the first time in Annie. Though schooling separated them for a year and a half, the two found their ways to each other arms.

In their 2017 interview with Billboard Magazine, the two apparently knew every favorite thing of each other from colours to animals to movie what the other would typically order at a fast food and even who takes more time to get ready.

Read Also: Brendon Urie Wife, Wedding, Kids, Net Worth, Height, Is He Gay?

When Billboard asked what made them one another’s best friends, Scott said;

“Well, a lot of things. We just have such a history. We have so many memories together, and I think that we feel more comfortable around each other than we do than around anyone in the entire world.”

Mitch concurred saying;

“Yeah, that’s true too. We know each other so well. I don’t know anybody as much as I know Scott. That bonds us even more…We grew up together. I mean, we forged our career paths at the same time.”

Scott has dedicated many sweet posts to Mitch which has forced many to wonder if they may be dating each other.

In one of their videos on their YouTube page, they were both answering questions from fans and when it got to the question of whether or not they were dating, they carefully avoided it with Scott saying that Snapchat has been revealing how over-touchy they’d become lately… Watch the video below.

Scott Hoying might be obviously gay, however, whether or not his relationship with Mitch Grassi is beyond just friends is best known to them until they decide to reveal it.

Scott Hoying Bio/Wiki

Hoying was born on 17 September 1991, Arlington, Texas, United States. He maintains a very close relationship with his parents and has a sister named Lauren.

Hoying began singing at the age of 8. He has performed the National Anthem and “God Bless America” at home games for the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, and Dallas Mavericks.

Read Also: Johnnie Guilbert Age, Height, Wiki, Dating, Girlfriend, Family

After graduating from Martin High School, Scott proceeded to the University of Southern California where he became a member of the popular a capella group SoCal VoCals. However, Scott’s membership with the group was short-lived as he joined his friends to form Pentatonix in preparation for The Sing-Off which they went on to win.

After winning the show, Scott and the rest of his group mates relocated to Los Angeles to actively pursue their music career. Pentatonix has indeed been successful selling millions of records and making its group members millionaires.

Scott Hoying Net Worth: $8 million

Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m)