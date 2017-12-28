Advertisement

Savannah Brinson is the wife of Lebron James, the amazing basketball player and businessman. The duo has been together even before Lebron James’ career started. Savannah attended St Vin- St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, where they met while James Lebron attended Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio.

Savannah Brinson’s Height, Age, wiki

Savannah Briston was born on August 27, 1986, in Akron, Ohio the youngest of five children. The beautiful African American has dark hair and is 5’9” ft tall unlike her husband Lebron James who is 6’6 ft tall. She hails from Akron Ohio where she was born. She is an entrepreneur, a furniture designer, interior decorator, a super supporter of her husband’s career and a wonderful mother of 3.

See Also: Lebron James Wife Kids and Family

Is Savannah Brinson Married?

Savannah’s love life has been sweet, she was a cheerleader while James was a basketball player, it was at this point James Lebron sited his high school love. Savannah decided to make Lebron James her lover, although they didn’t attend the same school, James high school was a rival to St Vin- St Mary high school where Savanah schooled, she was a junior student while he was a senior student. They fell in love and built their relationship till they got married on September 14, 2014, at San Diego.

Their first date was a memorable one; Savannah mentioned in an interview how their first date went, which occurred at an Outback Steakhouse. She explained how she had forgotten leftovers from the date and Lebron returned it to her, she, however, concluded that it was an excuse for him to see her again and at that point concluded on his love for her.

Upon her commitment to her husband, She followed him down to Miami when he signed with the Miami Heat. Being business oriented, Savannah Brinson opened up The Juice Spot in the Brickell area of Miami, due to her excellence in building her business, the Juice gained popularity but sadly, she closed it down in 2016 when she and her family relocated back to Cleveland after Lebron returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.





Savannah Brison once openly confessed to Harper’s Bazaar, that she loves James so much and they are soul mates, James agreed to it by saying that his wife is a great sidekick and a person he relies on no matter the circumstances, indicating that she is his go-to person.

On confessing love to his wife, James openly spoke about his apologies to his wife for the periods he had no money. In his own words he said ‘because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. … I want you to understand that along this journey while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are – my babies are.’

Savannah and James launched the Home Court line of furniture with American Signature in 2011 and she is very active with the I PROMise Makeover, an event that assists hundreds of underprivileged girls to attend their high school prom. Savannah has become a prominent figure at LeBron’s basketball games.

See Also: Juanita Vanoy Biography, Net Worth, Parents, Husband, Divorce, Wiki

Savannah Brinson’s Husband

LeBron James is an American basketball player in the NBA for Cleveland Cavaliers and the United States national team born on December 30, 1984. James is 6’6 ft tall, he is extremely strong and a good bodybuilder considered by many to have the largest basketball talent in his generation. He is also considered the third-ranking in the sports world after Tiger Woods and David Beckham.

James started playing in the NBA at the age of 18, he is one of the youngest basketball players who has achieved 500 goalkeeping passes, scored 5000 points in his career and also scored 50 points in a match.

Savannah Brinson had her kids before James proposed to her in January 2012 on New Year’s Eve. Then, in September 2013, they officially tied the knot. Although before James proposed, the duo were already committed to each other.

Savannah Brinson’s Kids, Parents

While in high school, Savannah Brinson became pregnant with their first child, LeBron Jr., who was born in 2004. Three years later, they had another son, Bryce Maximus James who was born in 2007 and their only daughter Zhuri James was born in 2014.

Savannah Brinson’s parents are J.K and Jennifer Brinson who have helped Savannah nurture the kids and have been a huge supporter of her marriage.

Having accomplished most of her dreams and career, she has been a good wife and an example of holding on to love after dating her husband for 12 years and finally settled as his wife, she simply thought the world that perseverance pays.