Sasha Roiz is an an Israeli-Canadian actor. He is best known for his role as Captain Sean Renard in dark fantasy TV series Grimm which premiered in October 2011 and ended in March 2017. The series’ end came as a sad news to most fans who were just not done seeing more of their favorite stars in action.

Roiz is also known for movies such as Unthinkable (2010), Extracted (2012) and Pompeii (2014). Read on to discover more about him.

Sasha Roiz Bio

Sasha Roiz was born on October 21, 1973, in Tel Aviv, Israel to Russian Jewish parents. He has a brother named Elan Roiz.

When Sasha was 6 years old, his family relocated to Montreal, Canada where he spent the most part of his childhood. Following his passion for theater which developed quite early in his life, Roiz enrolled in a theater school in Montreal. This was after he had joined a rock band named Tricky Woo as a drummer.

Roiz planned to stick to only theater acting, however, when he relocated to Toronto TV and film roles started coming his way. “I wanted to be a theater actor. I really had no intention of being in TV or film,” he told Grape Vine in 2016.

Sasha later moved to England where he graduated with a degree in theater from the Guildford School of Acting in Guildford, Surrey.

His acting career officially launched in 2001 when he made his debut in an episode of the TV series Largo Winch. He continued to take small roles in TV shows including Playmakers, and Missing.

In 2004, Roiz made his feature film debut in a supporting role in “The Day After Tomorrow” which was a huge hit grossing $544.3 million from a $125 million budget to become the 6th highest grossing film of 2004. Into the mid 2000s, Roiz’s acting credits would include Assault on Precinct 13 (2005), Land of the Dead (2005) and Man of the Year (2006).

Roiz has also appeared in popular TV series like NCIS, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, House and more.

In 2010, he was cast in science fiction drama Caprica, a spin off of Battlestar Galactica. Sasha’s role of Sam Adama was soon expanded into a series regular. As a result of low ratings, the show was cancelled after the first season.

However, the following year 2011 brought Sasha the role of Captain Renard in Grimm which would become his most popular role. While on Grimm, Roiz displayed his versatility acting in films like Extracted (2012) and Pompeii (2014).

Sasha Roiz Married, Wife, Gay

Roiz’s character in Caprica was later in the film revealed to be gay. This led to speculations about Shasha’s real sexual orientation.

Roiz himself revealed that he perceived the character as an interesting one and as an opportunity to explore the relationship between a gay character in a science fiction film.

“A lot of my friends are gay, and certainly I have no tolerance for anyone who has any sort of ignorance or restriction on people’s lives or love lives,” Sasha once said.

In 2012, Sasha began dating Asha Leo but they broke up a year later in 2013. Since then, Sasha has never been linked to any other woman. He keeps his romantic life very secret. A lover of travel photography, Sahsa’s Instagram account is awash with photos of him visiting exotic places.

The only love in Sasha’s life, according to his social media account appears to be his little cute and adorable dog named Bernie The Pooh. He loves the dog so much so that he even opened a separate Instagram account for it.

In his Grape Vine interview, already mentioned above, Sasha expressed his desire to someday be married and have kids. However, as of 2017, it appears the shirtless rage Zauberbiest (hello Grimm fans) is still single.

When Sasha Roiz isn’t acting, he is raising funds for a cause somewhere. He is the founder of Grimmster Endowment at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

Sasha Roiz Height, Body Measurements

Roiz is incredibly tall, standing at a height of 6 feet 5 inches, that is 1.93 m.

His chest size is 43 inch, Biceps – 16 inch and Waist – 33 inch.