Sasha Czack is an American photographer, director, writer and actress. She occupies a revered spot in the list of well known photographers in America. However, she is more famous as the former wife of Hollywood legend, filmmaker, actor and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone. Read more to take a peek at her personal life, career, family, and other facts you may want to know.

Sasha Czack Bio/Wiki/Age

Sasha Czack also known as Stitch was born as Alexandra Jane Czack. She was born on 17th July 1950 in Chester, Pensylvania to American parents. She belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity and has American nationality. She has always been inclined towards acting since she was a girl. She attended college in Chester and shifted to St John’s senior high school for her advanced schooling. Sasha graduated in from the University of Notre Dame du Lac, United States with a bachelors’ degree in Media Studies. Other information about her early life are sadly not available.

Sasha Czack Career

Career wise, Sasha Czack made a good path for herself in her active years. Armed with a degree in Media studies following her graduation from the University, Sasha stormed the acting industry looking for acting assignments, movie roles in both films and television. She began her acting career when she featured in the 1951 American soap opera ‘Love of Life’ created by Roy Winsor that aired on CBS network from September 24, 1951, to February 1, 1980.

That role gave her the opportunity to be selected by Frank Perry for the lead role in the 1972 American drama film ‘Play It As It Lays’, but her fiancé at the time who was, Sylvester Stallone denied her the opportunity, insisting that she stayed back and assisted on the film project he was working on at the time.





Sasha worked as lead photographer (still) in the 1976 American sports drama film ‘Rocky’ by her husband, Stallone. The film won three Oscars. She was dragged to the limelight following her marriage to Sylvester Stallone on December 28, 1974, who had become famous in Hollywood starring roles in ‘No Place to Hide’ (1970), ‘The Lords of Flatbush’ (1974) and others.

The couple relocated to California after their wedding and on May 5, 1976, they were blessed with their first son, Sage Moonblood. Their second son, Seargeoh, born in 1979 and three years later, he was diagnosed with autism. This halted the growth of her career as she retired as a photographer from the industry and became actively involved with the Autistic Foundation. The diagnosis of their second son for autism also put a strain on their relationship and after around 11 years of being married together and parenting two sons, the couple divorced on February 14, 1985.

At the time, Sylvester Stallone was worth over $250 million, thanks to his burgeoning popularity and superstar status in the industry. As a result, the divorce, shocked the world in terms of record divorce settlement as it resulted in a payout of $12 million to Sasha, the highest on record of divorce payouts at that time.

Sasha once again picked up her career in 1996 when she wrote and directed the short film ‘Long Lost Love’ and in 2006 when she starred as Lily in the American short film drama ‘Vic’ directed by her first son, Sage and released on January 1, 2006. That movie saw Sage make his debut in movie directing. She also pick up her camera after years for her son’s film where she worked as a still photographer.

Sasha Czack is now retired and has focused on taking care of her son and other endeavors in her life. She is an activist and is a member of the Autism Foundation where she is helping people who are suffering from this condition. Her contributions in the field of acting and photography have not been forgotten and it is hoped that she returns back to the industry real soon.

Sasha Czack Married Life/Husband

Sasha Czack has been married and divorced on two different occasions. She was previously married to Sylvester Stallone (1974 – 1985) and then to Richard Ash (1997 – 1999). The first marriage came on 28 December 1974 when she and Sylvester Stallone, who was not so famous as yet and had just a few films under his belt as an actor, tied the knots. They were married for 11 years and had two sons – Sage and Seargeoh Stallone. However, their marriage couldn’t handle the stress that accompanied the diagnosis of their second son for autism at a very tender age (3 years old). After this discovery, the marriage went straight for the rocks and never recovered. They were divorced in 1985.

Sasha was married again for the second time in 1997. She got married to Richard Ash after they dated for a year before they decided to ultimately ‘jump the broom’. But the marriage also suffered the same fate as the first and didn’t last long before they got divorced in 1999. Sasha has no kids from her second marriage with Rich. At present, Sasha is single and remains content looking after and raising her younger son, Seargeoh.

Sasha Czack Family

Sasha Czack and Sylvester Stallone had two sons together, Sage Moonblood Stallone (b. 1976) and Seargeoh Stallone (b. 1979). Sage Stallone was an American actor, film producer/director, and distributor and was also the eldest son of the family.

Sage was found dead at his home in 2012 due to heart disease he had been suffering from as claimed by some sources, while other sources claimed he died from suspected drug overdose as bottles of pills where found scattered all over his room. He died at the age of 36.

Their second son, Seargeoh Stallone is a fine young man but has been diagnosed with autism since he was three-years-old. This stressed the family and led to the divorce of Sylvester and Sasha in 1985. It was the most expensive divorce in the 1980’s as it cost Sylvester Stallone a whooping $12 million. Sasha later married Richard Ash in 1997 but got divorced again two years later. The date of their divorce is unknown.

Sasha Czack Net Worth

Her current net worth (as at 2017) is estimated to be $4 million, even though her current salary is not known.

Sasha Czack Quick Facts