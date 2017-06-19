Don’t you just admire the women who are making it big in male dominated industries? Well, there is no doubt that we do and that is why we are so glad to be checking out the topic Sarah Spain’s Husband, Engagement, Age, ESPN, Height. This is definitely one of those topics that will end up proving to be both educative and entertaining, so get on board and sit tight as we check out the topic of Sarah Spain’s husband.

Sarah Spain’s Husband/Engagement

Sarah is quite open about this particular topic, she is hitched and she does not mind letting people know. So who is this man that bears the title os Sarah Spain’s husband? His name is Brad Zibung and before he officially became Sarah Spain’s husband, he was her long time boyfriend.It is reported that the couple had met each other for the first time at a charity bowling event hosted by Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook in 2008.

It is not certain exactly how long after that it took for them to start dating, but they had their first date at Cubs game in 2009. The media personality does not consider their first date as an actual date though and here is the reason why. It was an invitation from Brad Zibung via Facebook and she just knew his identity as a co-founder of The Heckler, a satirical sports newspaper created in 2003. She thought it was a good opportunity for her to meet someone at The Heckler, so she simply agreed.

Unknown to her, Brad had some other plans as years later the couple finally tied the knot on May 2016 in Chicago.

Sarah Spain’s Age/ESPN

Sarah was born on August 17, 1980, in Cleveland, Ohio, but raised in Lake Forest, Illinois. This would mean that the media personality is currently 36 going on 37. One thing is for sure though, no matter what age she was, she always had a sporty side to her. In 1998, as a senior in Lake Forest High School, Spain was the MVP and captain of her track and field, field hockey, and basketball teams.

She attended Cornell University and though she studied English she was equally a Heptathlete for the Cornell Big Red track and field team. She has worked for various sports news outlets such as MothpieceSports.com and Fox-Sports Net. In addition to that, she was a recurring guest presenter for ‘ChicagoNow’ radio program aired from WGN. While on the WGN-TV, she co-anchored the program ‘Chicago’s Best’ along with Ted Brunson and Brittney Payton.

You bet that is not all she accomplished, as was also the sideline reporter for Big Ten Network where she served as the presenter of the program ‘Coors Light Fantasy Players Minute’. She joined ESPN 1000 in Chicago in 2010 and signed on as a writer for espnW.com in October of the same year. Her time at ESPN has been quite lively and full of activity for the media personality.

On January 23, 2015, it was announced ESPN was launching a new radio show called Spain & Prim with Spain and anchor Prim Siripipat as the co-hosts. In addition to that, in January 2016 Spain, Jane McManus, and Kate Fagan launched a new national ESPN Radio show, “The Trifecta,” and Spain launched her own ESPN podcast, “That’s What She Said.” In September 2016, Spain inked a new multi-year deal with ESPN and launched the new national ESPN Radio show, “Izzy & Spain”, with co-host Israel Gutierrez.

Her career is looking pretty good and she seems to be doing alright for herself with the annual salary of $150,000, in addition to that her estimated net worth is said to be $900,000. Her husband, on the other hand, is pulling in some mega bucks as he is a billionaire whose net worth is reported to be $1.5 billion. Despite the big difference between their account balances, the couple still has a pretty good balance in their personal lives.

Sarah Spain’s Height

We are not only going to give you her height but the whole package, check out a summary of Sarah Spain’s listed body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 68 kilograms

Chest Size: 34 inches

Bra Size/ Breast Size/ Cup Size: 36 F

Body Type: Slim

Shoe Size: N/A