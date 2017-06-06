The 2016 presidential election in the United States of America did well to more that one person’s career. She covered the whole event and it catapulted her into the next level of reporting as a whole, so in all fairness, we really have to check out the topic of Sara Murray’s bio, wiki, CNN, married, husband, height. This will certainly prove to be both informative and entertaining, so sit tight.

Sara Murray’s Bio/Wiki

Sara Murray’s bio would not be complete if we do not mention the fact that she was born on 31st March 1985 in Maryland, USA. In addition to being born in Maryland, the media personality grew up in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan, she later went on to graduate from the University of Maryland. After that, the sky was certainly her starting point as she secured a job at the Wall Street Journal.

At the Wall Street Journal, she worked as an anchor for their digital network in New York and during her time there she was quite the achiever. During her tenure at The Wall Street Journal, Murray has covered Congress’s unsuccessful attempt to overhaul the U.S. immigration system in 2013. That was not all she did during her time there and we have the information to prove it.

Before joining to the video team, she covered Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid, casting light on the internal workings of the campaign’s high power and breaking news on the candidate’s private comments to high-dollar donors.She also spent years following the 2008 financial crisis and the economic fallout that ensued. Soon after her time at the Wall Street Journal, she moved onto greener pastures.

This is all we have on Sara Murray’s bio, let’s move on to the other part of her career.

Sarah Murray CNN

We did not mention this in Sara Murray’s bio, but it was not up until 2015 that she started working at CNN as a White House Correspondent. She actually joined in order to cover the expansive Republican field and she serves as one of the lead reporters covering Donald Trump. She revealed a whole lot of information that rocked the campaign and even had adverse effects on her personal life.

For instance, on 17 January 2017, Sara Murray revealed that president-elect had disrupted one of the bright-line limits of political speech. When he compared U.S. intelligence agencies to the Nazis. She commented on this saying,“The first rule of Washington doesn’t compare things to Nazis,” She added “The second thing is, do not connect anything to rape. Those are the two things that will get you in the problem. Never say it, never do it.”

On a more personal level, on 26, October 2016, Sara Murray reported that ‘Donald Trump supporters keyed her car, cut truck cables.’ This was quite the encroachment on her personal life and space. In addition to that Trump called her a “total novice reporter,” and aided the crowd to tease her, she on the other hand just wanted people to realize that she was simply doing her job.

Sarah Murray Married/Husband

The star is certainly not married yet, but don’t get too comfortable as she is also off the market. She is currently engaged to her long time boyfriend Garrett Haake. So what does Garrett do and how did he catch the eye of this hardworking lady? He is currently a television presenter at WUSA9 and the fact that they are in the same line of work brought them together.

According to Registry.theknot.com, the couple was scheduled to tie the knot on April 22, 2017, in a church in Washington DC. Whether it took place or not seems to be a mystery, but sooner or later we will be sure to hear something through the grapevines.

Sarah Murray’s Height

The star is definitely not a short lady and it is quite obvious to the naked eye; she stands well above the average American female height of 5 feet 5 inches at 5 feet 9 inches. That is a whopping 4-inch difference, which is quite impressive and suitable for a lady in her profession.

That is all we have on the topic Sara Murray’s bio, wiki, CNN, married, husband, height, we will be sure to fill you in if there is more.