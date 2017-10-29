Sami Gayle is an American actress who began her acting career performing in theater productions. Today, she is best known for her role as Nicky Reagan-Boyle in the CBS police series Blue Bloods.

Sami Gayle Wiki

Gayle was born on January 22, 1996, in Weston, Florida to an attorney father and a businesswoman mother. Her passion for acting developed when she was still a child. Gayle received much support from her family especially her mom who now works as her manager.

In order to focus on her acting career, Gayle became homeschooled. Notwithstanding, she was outstanding at her academics in which she followed Advanced Placement (AP) curriculums in all subjects. Gayle excelled as a debater receiving national ranking in Public Forum Debate.

As a child, she traveled to New York on the average of once a month to dance on Broadway. However, when she got the big chance to feature on a big Broadway musical, she turned it down to attend her brother’s Bar Mitzvah. She was 11 years old at the time.

Her brother later made it up to her by suggesting that she featured in the off-Broadway revival of Gypsy which became the starting point of her professional acting career. Gayle beat numerous other kids to the part of Baby June which she reprised when the show got to Broadway.

“I had been coming to New York, pretty much once a month, to dance on Broadway. I was offered a huge Broadway show, but couldn’t do it because my brother was having his huge Bar Mitzvah,” Gayle one told the media about the start of her career.

Read Also: Malina Weissman Age, Parents, Mother, Sister, Bio

She continued; “My brother felt really bad about that and when he stumbled on the Broadway revival of Gypsy – I don’t know what made him choose that because he’s certainly not a theater person – he thought I should try out for it. I asked my mom if I could come up to New York-I’m from Florida-and she said ‘yes’. I went in for the open call with a thousand other kids. I got the part and did its entire run at the City Center and on Broadway.”

Subsequently, Gayle appeared in MCC Theatre’s Family Week, which was Jonathan Demme’s directorial debut. In 2007, she appeared in the Broadway production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas: the Musical.

After roughly two years on stage, Gayle was ready to take her acting career to the next level. In 2009, she made a guest appearance on the TV show, As the World Turns playing the role of Hayden Lawson. 2010 would bring her the recurring role of Nicole “Nicky” Reagan-Boyle in Blue Bloods which also stars her acting mentor Tom Selleck. Gayle’s role was turned into one of the main roles beginning from the show’s 5th season.

Took a moment to meditate before an intense ALL NEW #BlueBloods ! pic.twitter.com/oGZHUJv1wv — Sami Gayle (@GayleTweets8) October 27, 2017

Gayle maximizes her Blue Bloods spare time by taking up other gigs. In 2011, she appeared in an episode of Royal Pains and made her feature film debut in Detachment. Her portrayal of a young prostitute in the later further shot her career. Gayle then starred as Nicholas Cage’s daughter in 2012’s Stolen. Her other films include The Congress (2013), Hateship, Loveship (2013), Vampire Academy (2014), Vampire Academy (2014) and counting.

Read Also: Aimee Teegarden Boyfriend, Dating, Married, Weight Loss

Sami Gayle Net Worth

With an enviable filmography in such a short space of time, Sami Gayle has done incredibly well for herself. Though her earnings have never been officially released to the public, sources speculate that her net worth could fall between $200,000 and $500,000. A figure that is certain to rise should she maintain her current pace in the industry.

Sami Gayle Dating/Boyfriend

As of this writing, Gayle has never been romantically linked with anyone. Therefore, chances are that she is single. You can catch up with her on Twitter where she would most likely reveal her boo when she has one. Fingers crossed she isn’t one of those uber private celebs that would rather keep their romantic affairs away from the ever prying eyes of media.

Read Also: Cassidy Freeman Married, Family, Wiki, Bio, Measurements

Sami Gayle Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m)

Body Measurements: 32-23-33 inches.