Advertisement

Among the many things that could give one a celebrity status, being the wife of a wrestling superstar is one of them. Samantha Speno was married to Randy Orton, a WWE Heavyweight Champion and although they got divorced in 2013, this brought her to the limelight. However, she has been able to maintain a celebrity status even after their divorce.

Biography

Samantha was born in Missouri, the United States of America to American parents on January 11, 1982. She attended Francis Howell North High School when she was 14 years and graduated in the year 2000. She is also known for her role in the 2007 TV series, Sunset Tan.

Sam is a makeup artist and wardrobe stylist and had also worked as a gymnastics instructor for several years before she got married. She is an entrepreneur who used part of her alimony to go into business. She has her own jewellery line called Rocks and Stars which specializes in jewellery for the high-end market. Speno also owns a company named Stultify Incorporation Limited.

See Also: Tai Lopez Wiki, Bio, Girlfriend, Wife, Net Worth, Age, Height

Samantha Speno’s Marriage and Divorce

Theirs seemed to be love at first sight, which started with a conversation at a bar. Orton, who had a broken leg probably went to take a timeout and have a drink, hopped towards her to start a conversation. He called her up for a date the very next day having collected her number the previous day. They got engaged in 2005, were married on 21 September 2007 and welcomed a daughter, Alanna Marie Orton on July 12, 2008.

Neither of them cheated, and there was no report of domestic violence, however, Orton had to stay away from the house for many days because of his job. Sam, consequently, had to be in the house all alone for most of the time and this caused cracks in the marriage which in turn led to their separation. They decided to call it quits after five years. Speno filed for a divorce in 2012 citing irretrievably broken marriage. They got separated officially in June 2013.





Their divorce proceedings were smooth as they separated as friends and have remained in good terms. Speno got custody of their child with unlimited visitation rights for Orton. As child support, Orton paid $4,500 per month to Speno. She also got the house they lived in, her $99,000 engagement ring and $645 000 in her bank account.

To further [prove that they are still friends, they share pictures taken together during birthdays and holidays on social media all the time. Though it’s been some years since their separation there have not been any rumors of Speno dating another man. She once stated that she is planning to give the property that she got through the divorce to her daughter. Could this mean she has no plan of getting married in the future?

Randy on his part has since moved on. He started a romantic relationship with his second wife Kim in 2014 and got married a second time in November 2015. Kessler was a WWE viewer and a great fan of Randy before their marriage. On November 22, 2016, Marie gave birth to a beautiful daughter who they named Brooklyn Rose Orton (Kessler’s fourth and Orton’s second child).

See Also: Nicole Tuck Wiki, Relationship With Dj Khaled, Bio, Son, Race, Net Worth, Body

Samantha Speno’s Ex: Randy Orton

Randal Keith Orton is popular in the world as a professional wrestler born on April 1, 1980 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the U.S. He performs on the Smackdown brand and is signed to WWE. He is also an actor and has appeared in movies like 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, That’s What I Am, The Condemned 2 and had also served in the Marine Corps.

Orton is a 13-time world champion who has held the WWE Championship nine times and WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship four times. He is the final holder of the World Heavyweight Championship. Orton’s grandfather Bob Orton, Sr., his father “Cowboy” Bob Orton, and his uncle Barry Orton all competed in the professional wrestling business, making him a third-generation professional wrestler.

He became the youngest world champion in WWE history at 24 after he won the World Heavyweight Championship and was also the youngest two-time WWE Champion at 27. Knowing the hardships of life as a professional wrestler, his parents tried to convince him to stay away from the business. His father even warned him that life in the ring meant a life on the road and away from family. But that seemed to be what he wanted as he went into it headlong.