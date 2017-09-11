Samantha Mathis got to the screen as early as 6 months, even though not as an actress. As an actress, she is one of those that have spent almost all their lives around actors or acting, considering that her mother was an actress.

While she has done her part in many movies since from the 1990s, she is one of those very few ones that to confess, has been underrated. Nevertheless, she still has a generous fan base.

Samantha Mathis Bio

Knowing the actress a little better, Samantha Mathis was born on May 12, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York. She was raised by her mother who took her away after a divorce with her father when the actress was only 2.

As an early child, the Samantha Mathis spent a lot of time with her mother, Bibi Besch, who was an actress in theatres and acting classes as well as on locations. This was later to have a big impact on her life as she soon got to join the movies as an actress at the young age of 12.

Apart from getting to start acting at an early age, Samantha Mathis also took part in commercials for baby products with her mother. Her first appearance was when she was only six months old when she appeared with her mother in a commercial for Final touch.

There is no information about the education of the actress, and it is not known how far she has gone in that regards.

Nevertheless, she has had good achievements when it comes to the movies. She has taken part in movies such as Forbidden Sun (1989), Broken Arrow (1996), Museum of Love (1996), American Psycho (2000), The Punisher (2004), and Camilla Dickinson (2011). Her most recent movies include Duncan Skiles’ Clovehitch (2017) and Boarding School (2017).

So far, she has acted in over 40 movies, short films, and TV shows from since from her break thanks to her role in “Pump Up the Volume” (1990). It was before this time, however, that she started acting.

Looking at her recognition over the years, Mathis has got a nomination for the Young Artist Award at the Young Artist Awards in 1995. Her next came in 1992 when she got a nomination for the Best Young Actress her role in This Is My Life.

Also, in 2005 Samantha was nominated by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films for Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television for her role in Salem’s Lot (2004) (TV).

Samantha Mathis Personal Life

One of the most popular things known about this actress is the tragedy that befell her with the death of her boyfriend and actor, River Phoenix, who died in 1993 at the age of 23.

Phoenix who was an actor and a singer before he died as a result of drug overdose. This happened at the Viper Room on Sunset Strip in the presence of Samantha Mathis and his siblings, Rain who was his sister and his younger brother, Joaquin.

The drugs taken by the actor made him convulse for over five minutes, and by the time paramedics arrived, he was already turning dark blue in full cardiac arrest and in a flatline state, before he later died.

Although Samantha denied having knowledge that the actor was into drugs, many have always maintained that she has not been completely honest.

Speaking about the death years later, Samatha said she found it “completely shattering. It was hard to conceive of your mortality at that age. It’s really strange now, to think that I’m not twenty-three, and he’ll always be twenty-three.”

Samantha Mathis Married, Husband

Looking at her dating life, the beautiful Samantha Mathis is definitely not new in the game as she has dated quite a number of men even as she has no husband at the moment and she has never been married.

The first person that has gone on record as dating the 48-year-old actress is American actor and producer Christian Slater, and the relationship lasted only a year; 1989 – 1990.

Samantha Mathis has also been in relationships with different men including Adam Duritz (2004 – 2005), Noah Wyle (1995 – 1996), Christian Bale (1994), River Phoenix (1992 – 1993), and John Leguizamo (1991 – 1992).

Her most recent relationship was with another actor and filmmaker, Colin Hanks, and that was in 2009. For now, it still remains under the covers who she is dating, that is if there is anyone.

Samantha Mathis Height

The beautiful actress who is now aged 47, has a height of 1.65 m and she has a weight of 52kg.