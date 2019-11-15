Sam Raimi Net Worth: How Much Is The Filmmaker Worth In 2019?

Samuel M. Raimi is a multi-talented filmmaker well known for creating the Evil Dead series that generated a cult following, he is also known so well as the director of the box office record-breaking original Spider-Man trilogy (2002-07), Xena: Warrior Princess and the 2009 horror movie Drag Me to Hell. The multi-talented director is also a writer, an actor and a producer. Some of Raimi’s scary and horrific movies are known to have sprung up huge cult followings and a large fan base.

Raimi’s inventive camera techniques which include close up views of a fast-moving character or object, wild camera movements and a direct depiction of violence have distinguished his movies from most others and are currently being employed by other filmmakers. Raimi is also known to always feature his car in most of the movies in which he directed. With all these major successes ascribed to one man, one may wonder what his net worth is and how much he earns currently from film-making. Do not worry, here, you will find all you need to know about Sam Raimi’s net worth. But first, let us take a look at how he got to his current financial status.

How Sam Raimi Found Success as a Filmmaker

Raimi became involved in filming after his father bought a movie camera and being inspired and encouraged by his dad who also enjoyed making home movies he and a friend nmaed Bruce Campbell, began making Super 8 movies.

At college in Michigan State, Raimi, Campbell and Robert Tapert shot three horror films, Within the Woods, which grossed $375,000, Clockwork, a seven-minute horror and It’s Murder!.

Raimi left college to work on The Evil Dead and being financed by investors, friends, and family he completed the project in 1981 which became a cult classic launching Raimi into the limelight. There was a follow-up sequel Evil Dead II in 1987 with Raimi experimenting with the addition of humor to the horror which was a success too. Raimi created his first superhero film Darkman. Even though it was not a major hit like Evil Dead, Raimi used the opportunity to improve his film-making skills as it was also his first major studio picture, he was also able to get funding for the third movie of the Evil Dead series retitled Army of Darkness.

In the nineties Raimi took a walk from the horror genre to test the waters with the western movie, The Quick and the Dead, the crime thriller, A Simple Plan and the romantic drama, For Love of the Game achieving success in some of them and improving himself further for his directing career.

The early 2000s saw Raimi excel in his film-making career, with the production of a blockbuster movie about a wall climbing and web-shooting crime fighter, Spider-man, an adaptation of Stan Lee‘s comic book superhero, Spider-Man. The movie hit over $800 million worldwide at the box office, a major success at the time.

Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 followed up soon enough with each being a box office success like the first making Raimi a very popular figure to associate with film-making. Raimi thought of producing more sequels for Spider-Man but he could not find a suitable script to suit the series.

Sam Raimi’s Other Successful Gigs

Raimi has worked in front of the camera and acted roles in lots of movies sometimes in movies where he is the director. Some of the movies in which Raimi have featured in include It’s Murder!, Attack of the Helping Hand, Shemp Eats the Moon, The Evil Dead, Cleveland Smith: Bounty Hunter, Hefty’s, Spies Like Us, Evil Dead 2, Thou Shalt Not Kill… Except, Maniac Cop, Intruder, Miller’s Crossing, Maniac Cop 2, Innocent Blood, Army of Darkness, Indian Summer, The Hudsucker Proxy, The Flintstones, Galaxis, 3 Geezers! and The Jungle Book as a voice actor. Raimi has also acted roles in Television Series including Body Bags, Journey to the Center of the Earth, The Stand and The Shining.

Raimi have also directed and produced several successful television series, some of the Tv series he directed are M.A.N.T.I.S., Rake and Ash vs Evil Dead, those he produced are Hercules and the Lost Kingdom, Hercules and the Circle of Fire Hercules in the Underworld Hercules in the Maze of the Minotaur, American Gothic, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Spy Game, Young Hercules, Jack of All Trades, Cleopatra 2525, Legend of the Seeker, 13: Fear Is Real, Zombie Roadkill, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: War of the Damned. In 2013, Raimi directed Oz, the Great and Powerful an adventure prequel to the classic, The Wizard of Oz.

Raimi founded the production company Renaissance Pictures in 1979 and has written scripts for the movie Easy Wheels and Crimewave (co-written with the Coen brothers).

What is Sam Raimi’s Current Net worth?

According to some sources, Sam Raimi’s net worth is estimated at $55 Million and this is to be expected given that he is multi-talented and has directed movies which were box office hits!

Raimi earns about $10 million annually and is one of the richest directors in Hollywood. He has also gotten lots of awards in his career including Prize of the International Critics’ Jury, Sitges – Catalan International Film Festival 1981, Best Director Award Sitges – Catalan International Film Festival 1990, Time-Machine Honorary Award,Sitges – Catalan International Film Festival 1992, Golden Raven Award, Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film 1993, Critics’ Award, Fantasporto 1993, Special Jury Prize, Cognac Festival du Film Policier 1999, Best Director Award, Saturn Award 2004, Best Director Award, Empire Award 2004. So far it is safe to say that Samuel Raimi is living a fulfilled life.