Reba Sabrina Hinojos is better known by her stage name Sabrina Bryan. She is an all-around American entertainer, singer, songwriter, actress, author, fashion designer, choreographer, dancer, and television personality. Sabrina simply has many reasons to be seen on TV or at the centre stage of events in the entertainment world.

She has successfully established herself as a media icon and is said to have been passionately involved in singing and acting since childhood. Many people readily remember Sabrina for her first professional role as Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls.

Sabrina Bryan’s Bio, Ethnicity and Height

Sabrina Bryan was born on 16 September 1984 in Yorba Linda, California, the United States of America to a Mexican father Fred Hinojos and a Caucasian mother Kathy Hinojos. She has a sister named Starr Hinjos, and they both grew up with their parents as one united family.

She is of mixed white ethnicity having Mexican/Spanish parents and American nationality. Growing up was quite fun for her as she had ample time to do what she loved as a little girl: singing and acting. No wonder she was able to hone her skills perfectly well and is excellent at whatever she does today.

For her high school education, Sabrina was enrolled at Esperanza High School in 1998 and left in 2002 after completing her studies there. During her stay at Esperanza High School, she subscribed membership to the school’s signing team and performed incredibly well. She proved herself to be an indispensable member of the team and in fact, this was the beginning of greater things to come her way.

For college, she got registered at Chapman University in Orange, California where she studied Public Relations and Advertising. By 2007 she had graduated and proceeded to Hart Academy of Dance in La Habra California to be properly trained in the beautiful art of dancing by experts. Years later, she participated in the reality television dance competition Dancing with the Stars for two consecutive times in 2007 and 2012. She didn’t win either competition as she got eliminated in the sixth round both times. She and her dance partner Mark Ballas, however, set a new record in the competition by scoring 30/30 from judges in the early stages before being eliminated.





Sabrina is no doubt a beautiful lady with hot feminine curves which is perfect for a bikini. To achieve this, she lives a healthy lifestyle of eating the right foods and working out. Her body measurements are 36-25-35 inches. These perfect body stats are packed into a 60kg total body weight while she stands at a height of 5 feet four inches. Her weight and height are perfect for her entertainment lifestyle.

Sabrina Bryan’s Boyfriend, Husband and Marital Status

Sabrina Bryan admitted in 2012 that she enjoyed dancing so much and was about to form a relationship with her former dance partner Mark Ballas who is famous as a drug addict.

It was rumoured so much that the two were dating each other in 2007 but ended it in 2008 because Mark was a known drug addict. The rumours about their relationship lingered on for a very long time and it even found its way into 2016 when she finally put an end to it.

Sabrina Bryan categorically debunked the rumour and the surrounding controversies aiding it. She denied the rumour and emphatically let everyone know she is single. So, we know for certain she is not having an affair with anyone neither has anyone given out signs for us to suspect they are seeing each other. We are pretty much sure she is happy the way her life is going as her professional career is moving forward by leaps and bounds.

She is one of those celebrities who work hard to keep their personal lives away from the ever-prying eyes of the media. Maybe if not for Ballas taking to drugs, the two would have had something between them because they were simply magical on the show.

Sabrina Bryan has successfully kept her personal life very low-profile. She is not married to Mark Ballas but it seemed something almost happened between the two back then but Sabrina wasn’t comfortable with the personality of Ballas being a drug addict and all.