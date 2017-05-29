Without even taking a second glance, you can tell that this is going to be a good one. This star is not only a catch on a screen, but he is quite the catch off screen too. In that vein, before we delve into the topic of Ryan Paevey’s Bio, Girlfriend, Wife, Dating, Gay, Married, Parents, let us check out some riveting and entertaining facts about the star himself.

He is bilingual:

This is a really good one, not only is the star charming in English, he is also charming in French. Yes, he is fluent in the language of love itself and he has is not stingy with pointers for the men folk. He stated that his favorite thing to say to a lady in French is, ‘ Quelle bonne surprise que vous voire ici, which means, What a nice surprise to see you here.’ He added that it is highly recommended using the saying accompanied with ‘a bit of a grin.’

He does not consider himself famous:

This is most definitely the height of humility, especially considering the fact that the star has certainly earned his status as a famous person. So how do we know this? When asked if he considered himself famous, this is what he had to say. ‘I’m not sure if I’m a famous guy… is that what I am now? If so, no… I never thought that’d be the case.’

One of his regrets is taking some of those racy pictures we see on Google:

Back in the day when he was still a lowly show man looking for his big break, the star took some very racy photos that he is not too proud of today, and here is what he had to say about it. ‘ Man, there are a ton of pictures of me accessible to anyone who can use Google that I wish I hadn’t shot, it’s hard to choose just one.’ We are pretty sure that there are some people out there who appreciate those photos.

One of his goals before he exits his 30’s is to start a family:

We are sure that many ladies out there will be ready to take him up on that offer and the star is very open to the idea of settling down and raising a family.

Ryan Paevey’s Bio

As much as we would love to go on and on about the star, we have to get started on Ryan Paevey’s bio. He was born Ryan Jacob Paevey-Vlieger on September 24, 1984, in Torrance, California to Les Vlieger and Linda Paevey. The star is currently 32 years old, so there is plenty of time for him to fulfill that dream of getting hitched while he is still in his 30’s. His initial plan after high school was not to go into showbiz, that kind of happened on its own.

The star was scouted for modeling while he was still in high school and this later led to a full-blown acting career. You will come to find that Paevey is a very practical and hands-on man as he grew up working in construction with his father and bartending. In other words, he knows the worth of a good day’s work.

His modeling career has exposed him to the creme de la creme of the business as he has worked alongside Katy Perry and the legendary Cher. In addition to that, he worked as a body double for Robin Thicke during the production of the music video Sex Therapy. Among his feats is his appearance in Christina Aguilera’s 2012 music video for Your Body.

These, among many other exploits, led him up to that moment where he broke into full blown acting, in December 2013, he was indeed cast for the role of Nathan West in the ABC soap opera General Hospital. That, of course, was not his only rodeo, he was also cast for roles in Unleashing Mr. Darcy, The Girl with the Gloves, 4 Dead Girls: The Soul Taker, The Client List, and Hollywood Heights.

Ryan Paevey’s Girlfriend/Wife/Dating/Gay/Married

Being as attractive as he is, the star has been linked with quite the number of actresses over the years, but if he did date anyone, it was not made public. One of his alleged affairs that certainly caused a buzz involved his General Hospital co-star, Kristen Storms, but both of them denied the claims. If and when he does find someone, we will be glad to check her out.

Ryan Paevey’s Parents

As we mentioned earlier, Ryan was born to Les Vlieger and Linda Paevey, if you are wondering about his ethnicity, the star is Dutch and Indonesian on his father’s side. There is not much information on his parents but it is clearly stated on his wiki page that he indulged in a lot of hobbies with his father.

His hobbies include video games, surfing, which he did with his dad as a child, and cooking, and his favorite food is sushi. So, that is all the information we have on the topic Ryan Paevey’s bio, girlfriend, wife, dating, gay, married, parents.