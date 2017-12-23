Rupert Evans is a British born Actor who came to prominence for his role as FBI Agent, John Myers, in director Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 adaptation of the Mike Mignola comic book, Hellboy.

Rupert was born in Staffordshire, England on the 9th of March 1976, he went on to study at an independent boarding school (Bilton Grange School) located in the village of Dunchurch, near the market town of Rugby in Warwickshire in the West Midlands region of England.

He later moved to Milton Abbey School, another boarding school in the village of Milton Abbas, near the market town of Blandford Forum in Dorset in South West England. His professional studies was at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in South Kensington, London

Rupert has appeared in Agora, filmed in Malta with Rachel Weisz and Max Minghella. He has starred as Edmund Allingham in the BBC’s The Village. He starred as Elliot Howe in Rogue; as Peter Fleming in Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond; and as Brother Godwyn in World Without End.

He also starred in ITV’s High Stakes sitcom with Richard Wilson, and Paradise Heights, the BBC drama starring Neil Morrissey. Evans played a leading role in the Amazon series, The Man in the High Castle.





He has over the years proved his versatility by trying his hands out as a voice actor, he has voiced characters in video games like Q.U.B.E. and audiobook, Counter-Measures.

Evans has also in the course of his career featured in lots of theatre productions, mostly depicting classical English roles. He featured in a 2006 casting of Romeo and Juliet as Romeo. His stage performances include Venetian Heat, Macbeth, Sweet Panic (2003), Breathing Corpses (2005), Kiss of the Spider Woman (2007) Donmar Warehouse, London & tour, Life Is a Dream (2009) Donmar Warehouse, Fear (2013), Bush Theatre

Rupert is a very interesting character with an insatiable quest for adventure; he has proudly shown his scars from incidents such as falling off walls. One of the very many scars on his body is one he got from a lion bite. While in Zimbabwe at the age of 14, he bravely stroked a sleeping lion. It backfired when the lion expressed his displeasure at having his sleep interrupted.

He is also a self-confessed technology addict and is usually keen on the technology used in filming. His favorite gadgets are Tivoli audio digital radios and he claims to have a DAB in every room of his apartment. Rupert is also a big fan of computer games, confessing to be addicted at some point to Tiger Woods Golf game. He said

I’d be up till 3am every night and it ruined my life, so I had to go cold turkey and give them up.

Though well vast in the workings of the internet, Rupert refuses to ever search for himself on Google as other celebrities usually do

Rupert Evans Girlfriend, Dating, Gay

There has been a lot of speculation about Rupert’s sexuality. One thing is certain, he isn’t gay! He is one of the few celebrities that have successfully shielded their private lives from the prying eyes of the media. He has never spoken openly about his love-life in any interview, the exception was when he mentioned having a girlfriend in passing when describing his love for playing video games. He said his “girlfriend” usually got upset that he was addicted to playing games.

The only time he was spotted with a “date” at an event was at the Los Angeles premiere of his appearance in the movie “Hellboy” on March 30, 2004. He hit the red carpet with the actress, Lyndsey Marshal, who was reportedly his girlfriend.

Rupert Evans Family

Rupert did not have a regular childhood, growing up in a farm house where he was raised by his grandmother because his parents were very busy with their professional life. He was the only child of the family and he was brought up by much of supervision by his family members.

Rupert Evans Body

If there is anything like the perfect face, that’s what Rupert possesses. His height is 5 feet 10 inches. He presently weighs in at 74kg. Rupert lives a very disciplined life, he admits that he has never smoked and is an avid fitness buff, enjoying running the most.