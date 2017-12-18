Roxanne McKee is a Canada-born actress and fashion model. She was a winner of the British sexiest female award and best known for playing the role of Doreah in the American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones (2011 – 2012).

McKee has starred in other TV series and films including British soap opera Hollyoaks (2005 – 2008), British drama series Lip Service (2010), and the American apocalyptic supernatural series Dominion (2014 – 2015). Asides acting, Roxanne is a well known fashion model.

Roxanne Mckee Bio

This amazon was born on August 10, 1980 in Canada and was raised in London, United Kingdom. She completed her education at Royal Holloway, University of London where she obtained a BA degree in Social Policy and Political Studies in 2003. In order to save for school, she did variety of jobs, including a waitress and a recruitment consultant. Roxanne holds American/British nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Roxanne Mckee Career and Rise to Fame

After the completion of her BA degree, Roxanne McKee came into the limelight in 2005 after she won in the talent hunt Hollyoaks on the pull. It was a talent hunt show to discover a talent for the British soap opera Hollyoaks. In 2005, she started her acting career; she played the role of Louise Summers in the soap opera Hollyoaks. She appeared in about 78 episodes and she starred in Hollyoaks till 2008. Roxanne, however, announced her departure from Hollyoaks at the end of 2008.

Her acting career included roles in the series, Lip Service (2010), for the BBC. She’s best known for playing Doreah in Game of Thrones (2011) for HBO. Other works include Fox’s Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (2012) and the feature film Ironclad: Battle for Blood (2014), and The Legend of Hercules (2014).

The star actress also made an appearance in Taio Cruz’s music video “She’s Like a Star” in 2008. Roxanne McKee has been featured in a variety of magazines, including Loaded, Maxim, and FHM.





Roxanne Mckee Awards and Recognition

Roxanne McKee is famous for starring the role of Louise Summers in a British soap opera Hollyoaks. For this role, she got her first nomination in British Soap Awards in 2006. She won the award for the first time in 2007 for Sexiest Female. Roxanne was also listed at No. 97 in the FHM 100 Sexiest Women in the World.

McKee has once been honored with Digital Spy Soap Awards in 2008. She was honored with this award in the category of Sexiest Female for her role in Hollyoaks. In the same year, she also won British Soap Awards in the category of Sexiest female for her role in Hollyoaks.

Personal Life: Married, Husband, and Family

The fashion model isn’t married and does not have children yet, but has been in several relationships. Roxanne McKee was in a relationship with Richard Fleeshman and the relationship lasted for almost six years from 2001, the duo broke apart in 2007.

However, after she broke up with Richard, Roxanne started having an affair with Danny Simpson in 2008, but then their relationship lasted for just a few months before they separated.

Roxanne also dated Harry Neale in 2013 but they reportedly had issues and the relationship didn’t last as they also got separated. She also met Greg Burn in 2014 and the duo started their relationship but the relationship abruptly came to an end for unknown reasons.

Roxanne was reportedly dating Simon Welbe since 2015. The duo are often seen together in public places, they attended events together. We hope they take a bold step and tie the knot someday soon.

Roxanne McKee Net Worth

The game of thrones star has a net worth of $4 million as of 2017. She earns $300, 000 annually and has a monthly salary of $25,000. Asides’ acting, Roxanne is also a fashion model, this has also contributed to her current net worth.

Personal Quotes

“I’d live in Glasgow if I could. I can’t praise it enough; it’s the nicest place I have ever worked and I’ve worked in a lot of nice places.”

“My mum certainly isn’t a prude, nor is my brother, so I think I’m lucky to have a family like that.”

Quick Facts about Roxanne McKee

Birth name: Roxanne McKee

Date of birth: August 10, 1980

Birth City: Canada

Nationality: American/British

Birth Sign: Leo

Ethnicity: White

Education: Royal Holloway, University of London

Profession: Actress, Model

Height: 5 ft 7 inches (1.70cm)

Eye Color: Hazel

Hair Color: Brown light

Measurements: 34-24-35 inches

Best known for: Hollyoaks, Lip Service, Game of Thrones

Roxanne McKee Net Worth: $4 million