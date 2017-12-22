Roshon Bernard Fegan aka ROSHON is an American actor, rapper, and dancer. In his acting career, ROSHON is best recognized for his role as Ty Blue on the Disney Channel original series Shake It Up. He also starred alongside Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers in the Disney Original movie Camp Rock.

Roshon Fegan Girlfriend

Dashing and talented, Fegan is quite an attractive lad and has romanced a fair number of fellow stars. Looking at his dating history, Fegan was in a relationship with his Camp Rock co-star Anna Maria Perez de Tagle for about a year from 2008 to 2009. He then dated Dancing with the Stars contestant Chelsie Hightower from 2012 to 2013.

In 2013, Fegan was briefly involved with his Shake It Up! co-star Caroline Sunshine before hitting things off with model Camia-Marie Chaidez. The pair flaunted their relationship all over social media and were also spotted out on the streets together. However, like Roshon’s other relationships, it was short-lived as the pair went separate ways in 2014.

Roshon also dated his fellow freestyle dancer Courtney Nicole Kelly better known as Dytto. She is incredibly popular on social media with over 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

As of 2017, Roshon is believed to be single.





Roshon Fegan Biography/Age

Roshon was born on October 6, 1991, in Los Angeles, California where he was raised by his parents. He attended Tom Bradley Elementary and Hollywood High School, however, he left the later and became homeschooled in order to focus on his acting career. Fegan also honed his acting skills at the BK Acting Studio and the USC 32nd Street Performing Arts School.

Born to a father who is equally an entertainer, Fegan knew from an early age that he was going to follow in daddy’s footsteps. At 18 months old, he featured in his first national soda commercial in collaboration with Boyz II Men.

Fegan soon discovered other talents including playing the drums, piano, and guitar, rapping, dancing and acting.

At the age of 12, Fegan had already begun to build his filmography.

His debut was a small role as Amazed Kid in Spider-Man 2. Two years later, he made his small screen debut playing a small role in an episode of Monk.

Roshon’s next role would be in the 2007 film Baby before Drillbit Taylor (2008). His acting career began to gain momentum in 2008 when he appeared in Camp Rock as Sander Loyer. That was succeeded by his main role of Ty Blue in Shake It Up which gained him widespread recognition. While on the show which ended in 2013, Roshon made out time to guest star in other shows like Kickin’ It, and Motorcity. In 2012, he participated in Dancing with the Stars where he made it to the top 6 before getting eliminated.

Roshon had a role in 2014 Direct to video film Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? He also guest starred in A.N.T. Farm, Parenthood, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. From 2017, Roshon began playing the recurring role of Isaiah Hambrick in Greenleaf, a hit TV series on OWN.

Roshon Fegan writes his own songs and runs his own record label “3inaRo Entertainment” under which he released his EP I AM RO SHON. The name of his label 3inaRo is in reference to his three main talents; acting, freestyle dancing, and music.

Roshon Fegan Ethnicity/Parents

Roshon’s father Roy Fegan is African-American while his mother Cion is from Manila, thus making Fegan’s ethnicity half Filipino, half African-American.

“I was born and raised here in Los Angeles,” Roshon once told the media about his heritage. “So this is all I know, this is my lifestyle; but I do know that there’s a lot of people in the Philippines watching every move I make and making sure they’re proud of the moves that I make; I try to keep it in my mind at all times and I try to make very, very wise decisions.”

Roshon’s dad Roy was born in Los Angeles California on January 27, 1961. Some of his acting credit include Touched by an Angel, The Shield, Will & Grace, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Martin, and more. However, he is best known for his role in 1993 film The Meteor Man.

Roy also works behind-the-scenes as a director and producer. He serves as the president of his son’s record label 3inaRo Entertainment.

Roshon Fegan Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m)