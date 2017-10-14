Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is an Italian-American actress best known for her role as Tyene Sand in HBO series Game of Thrones, and as the titular character in the children’s series, Mia and Me.



Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Bio

The multi-talented actress was born in Santa Monica, California on March 27, 1996, to an Italian father and an American mother.

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers grew up in New York City where she first began performing at the legendary East Village Experimental theater club La MaMa before moving to Rome where she grew and flourished as a young actress in film and television.

She began her acting career when she debuted in a theatric production in 2004 at the tender age of eight. Rosabell and her brother were cast as the children of Medea.

After that, she got a chance to travel to Poland and Austria. before moving to Rome with her family.

Rosabell achieved European renown playing the title role in television movie Memories of Anne Frank.

Shortly after that, she played Rachel Weisz’s daughter in American release The Whistleblower (Samuel Goldwyn Films). For her work in 2012 film Gli Equilibristi, Rosabell was nominated for the David di Donatello award in the category of “Best Supporting Actress”,

In 2013, she played a lead role opposite Raul Bova in widely acclaimed Buongiorno Papa, and that same year she was honored by the Italian Film Critics Association with the prestigious Nastro d’Argento award for “Most Promising Young Talent”.

Last season, she played a regular role on successful Italian television series Una Grande Famiglia. Rosabell holds U.S. and Italian citizenship.

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Dating/Boyfriend

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is very secretive about her personal life/relationships does not share it with the public.

So as it stands, we do not have any idea as to her romantic relationship as no details about her personal issues have come to light so far.

She is probably more focused on building her career and has no time for any dating affairs at the moment.

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Body Measurement

The beautiful young talented actress has a gorgeous and sexy body. Her figure has very lean measurements but yet still would qualify as hourglass body shape.

She wears 32C bra size and weighs 113 pounds. She’s only five feet and two inches tall. Quite petite.

The GoT star admitted in an interview that she hadn’t seen Game of Thrones prior to auditioning but she knew the show was a huge hit.

Once she was cast, she quickly caught up to prepare for her role. Part of that preparation involved intense martial arts and combat training.

She said:

“I flew out to Belfast a few times for training as well, and then just found somebody [to] follow me with the daggers. I learned the choreography late after I started training. So I had to really catch up on that, and it’s really hard. I’ve never done any fight scenes. I’ve never done stage combat. It’s so hard because you have to put all the intention into it, but then make it fake. It’s so much fun.”

Speaking to Variety, Rosabell Laurenti, also spoke about how playing the youngest of the Sand Snakes marked a transitional time in her life and career.

“What I like about working on GoT is what I’m learning from other actors. Luckily we get on really well. I could have felt intimidated on such a mega set, but instead, I didn’t at all. I bonded with the Sand Snakes on day one of stunt training, when we nearly killed each other by accident.”

“Jess [Jessica Henwick] and Keisha [Castle-Hughes] are super fun, crazy and talented women and we had loads of fun together in Belfast, Croatia, and Seville. It’s been great working with Indira Varma too; I learned a lot by watching her work. I had the opportunity to see her in [George Bernard Shaw’s] “Man and Superman” with Ralph Fiennes at the National Theatre, which was one of the best plays I’ve seen in a while. I really respect her.”

Rosabell Laurenti is active on Twitter with 13,000 followers and on Instagram with 15.4 followers.