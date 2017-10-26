Ronnie Radke is an American rock musician best known as the frontman of Falling in Reverse. Radke has found fame and fortune thanks to his unique music style which has won the hearts of millions of Americans. His career has been marked by several controversies and run-ins with the law, nonetheless, the former Escape the Fate frontman is still going strong in his music career.

Ronnie Radke Bio

Ronnie was born as Ronald Joseph Radke on December 15, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shortly after his birth, his mom abandoned the family for reasons concealed from the media. Ronnie was then raised by his dad and grandmother alongside his older brother.

Ronnie’s passion for music began to show in high school where he was a part of several bands. As a teen, Ronnie was enamored by Blink-182. The first Blink 182 song he could cover was “Dammit.” Fast forward to 2004, Radke and his high school friend Max Green whom he met at a talent show got together and formed the band, Escape the Fate. The band began performing in Las Vegas’ post-hardcore scene and subsequently launched their career after winning a radio contest judged by My Chemical Romance.

Escape the Fate signed to Epitaph Records in 2006. Prior to the record deal, they had self-released the Escape the Fate EP. The band released their debut album Dying Is Your Latest Fashion in 2006. It was preceded by an EP There’s No Sympathy for the Dead.

Radke began having frequent run-ins with the law which culminated in his involvement in an altercation that led to the death of an 18 year old boy Michael Cook in 2006. As a result, he was kicked out of he band. Radke didn’t shoot Cook, however, he was indicted on battery charges as well as past cases of drug possession. He was sentenced to 5 years of probation, but after he failed to report to his probation officer, he was arrested in June 2008 and sentenced to 4 years behind bars. Radke served two years and 6 months before being released on December 12, 2010.

After leaving prison, Radke began recording with Falling in Reverse, a new band he had formed before going to prison. With the band, Radke has released at least 4 albums, all via Epitaph Records.

Ronnie Radke Facts

Since being released from prison in 2010, Radke has been arrested at least twice. First was in August 2012 when he was arrested for domestic violence against his then-girlfriend Sally Watts. He was released after posting a $30,000 bail.

When he dated Southern Charm star Jenna King, in 2014 she got his zodiac sign Sagittarius tattooed on her hand. They broke up later that year.

Radke is against religion because of their treatment of homosexuals.

He has dated at least 9 women including; Mandy Murders (2004 – 2007) and Audrey Kitching (2007 – 2008).

Ronnie Radke Net Worth

The figures Radke earns from his music career has never been officially released However, some sources speculate his net worth to be in the tune of $4 million.

Ronnie Radke Quotes

Here are some of Ronnie Radke’s Quotes

“There’s two wolves battling us all right now… One’s good, the other one is evil. If you’re wondering which wolf inside will succeed, simple it’s the one that you feed…”

“I we are born to die and we all die to live, then what’s the point of living life if it just contradicts?”

“Only a handful of people are honest when they sing. A lot of people sing about very vague things, or they’ll sing about someone breaking up with them, but a lot of people don’t go too deep into their past and stuff, because they don’t want it to be let out. I just do it anyway.”

“You may have won the war, but you will never take my crown.”

“Be still my tongue, for i know not what to say; My life is lived in darkness and here i will remain.”

“I think it’s a sacrifice that you have to make, because you lay yourself open for people to accuse and disrespect you. But it’s worth it. It’s worth it because not too many people are too honest anymore.”

“I have learned of this great force and will never test the boundless energy of what is karma.”

“I feel the world is over-saturated with [brand] products, and it isn’t about what you’re wearing as much as it is about what message you are trying to convey.”

“The world will not end. This is ridiculous. I think it’s like 2000. It’s a great trick to do business and earn lots of money because stupid people hoard things. This is a stimulator of the economy.”

Ronnie Radke Baby/Daughter

Ronnie Radke became a dad for the first time on June 11, 2013 when his then-fiance playboy model and actress Crissy Henderson gave birth to their daughter named Willow Grace Radke.

“It’s like night and day,” Radke told LoudWire of becoming a father. “My life has totally changed. It’s like, if someone cuts me off in traffic, I used to think about stopping and pulling them out of their car to deal with them. Now that I’ve got a kid, I totally re-think moments like that. There are a lot of things I can’t do anymore and that’s probably a good thing.”

Ronnie frequently takes to his Instagram page to post cute photos of himself and his daughter.

In 2013, Ronnie broke off his engagement with the mother of his daughter Crissy after he confessed to cheating on her while she was pregnant. Since then he has dated aspiring fashion designer and Southern Charm star Jenna King, and Dash Dolls reality star Caroline Burt whom he started dating in 2015. They reportedly broke up in 2016.

Ronnie Radke Brother – Anthony James Radke

On August 10, 2013, Ronnie lost his older brother Anthony Radke, whom he grew up with, to a car accident. He was driving to work in a foggy morning when the vehicle he was in hit a horse. Anthony Radke was born on April 24, 1980. He was 33 at the time of death. Until his death, he worked at J.D. Construction, Fort Riley as a finish carpenter. He is survived by his wife and 5 children; Sabrina (16), Troy(13), Nathan (11), Joshua (9), and Dylan (7).

Ronnie took to his social media accounts to announce the sad news to his fans. He posted many adorable childhood photos of himself and Anthony while expressing his agony in the caption.

In one post he wrote; “The people I took for granted are gone. My brother died today. I knew one day he would cause of how crazy of a driver he was. The only family I have is my father and him, and now he is gone. he left 5 children and a wife behind. what the hell am I supposed to do now?”

In his brother’s honor, Ronnie wrote the songs “Brother” and “Chemical Prisoner.”

Ronnie Radke Tattoos

Atypical of rock stars, Radke has countless tattoos on his body. He practically has no more space on his body for more, a possible reason why he choose his face for his most recent tat which is the word unbreakable written across his forehead. Ronnie has the Rolls Royce logo on the right side of his eye. He also has a shark on the right side of his head and on his body a tatt of a frog riding a horse.

In an exclusive interview with tattoo.com, Ronnie revealed some facts about his tattoos.

INTERVIEWER: “Absolutely. You’re obviously covered in tattoos; tell us about some of your favorite personal pieces and the artists that brought them to life.”

RONNIE: “I worked with this guy named Oz in Vegas. I also worked with this guy named Chance in Florida who would fly over to my house and stay over to tattoo me. My favorite piece is always going to be the piece that I have on my neck that says “Dad”, because my Dad raised me as a single father.”

Ronnie, however, had a piece of advice for his fans regarding to tattoos. He said; “Don’t tattoo your face until you know that you are going to make a bunch of money. “