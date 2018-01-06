Advertisement

Roman Atwood is famous for pulling nerve-wrecking pranks on people and documenting them on his self-titled YouTube page where he boasts a mammoth following. He owns another YouTube channel where he documents his daily life experiences. Those two channels are among the world’s most subscribed YouTube channels. This has made Atwood rich and famous with his fans wanting to know more about his life professionally and personally.

Roman Atwood Wife/Divorce

Atwood is an open book when it comes to his personal life especially the women he has been with. He was previously married to a certain Shanna. She was born in Utah on February 21, 1983. Their wedding was held on November 17, 2001, in Licking County, Ohio. She later relocated with Roman to Ohio in 2004.

However, things turned sour in 2008 when Shanna confessed to cheating on Roman with her friend while she was away on vacation. The pair couldn’t mend their problems as Roman filled for divorce and soon moved on to dating Brittney Smith from November 2008 but not before dragging his ex to the dirt.

Roman took to his social media accounts to reveal details of his wife’s cheating. The guy whom she cheated with happens to be a mutual friend of them both. Atwood revealed his occupation to be a producer.

The public shredding included Roman calling Shanna a bitch on Twitter which came after Shanna allegedly went to court seeking an order to stop Roman from using their son Noah on his vlogs. Ultimately, Roman won custody of the boy.





Roman Atwood Girlfriend – Brittney Smith

Roman and Brittney have since stayed in together. However, they are yet to get married despite their very lengthy relationship. Like his first flame, Brittney was born in Ohio, on February 16, 1991.

She has featured on many of Roman’s pranks including; “Anniversary Prank Backfires!!” in 2013 which broke the internet. The prank was filmed while the couple was away vacationing in Aruba in celebration of their 5th year together.

In the video, Roman enters the room confessing to Brittney how he cheated on her, Brittney cries and is heard explaining to Roman how they have a family. However, it backfires when she equally confesses to having cheated on him as well. Just when Atwood is about to react, she smiles and says, “I saw you set up your camera, you idiot!”

Brittney also featured in and yet another hugely popular one titled Killing My Kid Prank.”

Thanks to her relationship with the YouTube star, Brittney has become an Instagram sensation boasting at least 3.2 million followers on her account. Brittney has a sister named Veronica.

Roman Atwood Family, Kids

Roman seems to love kids. His marriage to Shanna produced one child, a son named Noah who was born on October 18, 2004. Atwood welcomed his second child and first with Brittney on October 23, 2011, it was a son which they named Kane Atwood. It was 5 months after Kane’s birth that Atwood posted the “Cops Get Owned!!!” video which became his breakthrough, gaining him widespread recognition.

Roman’s second child with Brittney is a girl, named Cora Atwood, she was born on July 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Her birth, recorded and posted online with the title “SHE IS FINALLY HERE!!” quickly went viral, garnering 7 million hits within 7 days.

In addition to his three kids, Roman’s other family members include his parents Curtis Dale Atwood and Susan Anne Christman, and a brother Dale Atwood who is also a YouTube personality.

Roman Atwood Wiki

Roman Bernard Atwood was born on May 28, 1983, in Millersport, Ohio, U.S. His love for filming began in high school. Before he began YouTubing, Atwood made videos into DVDs and sold them. One of such was “The Nerd Herd.” He also worked on a number of commercials and film projects. On the non-filming side, Atwood worked at Atwood Rope, a family-owned rope factory.

Atwood created his first YouTube channel, Sketch Empire in 2010. Roughly a year after starting, Roman gained a lot of followership. In 2016, Atwood had made enough money to snap himself a spot on Forbes debut list of the world’s highest-earning YouTube stars. He was ranked at No 9 with an annual paycheck of $2.5 million.

Roman owns a 2015 Nissan GT which was offered to him by Nissan as payment to use his viral Plastic Ball Prank video in their “WithDad” campaign. Aired during the Super Bowl XLIX half-time, it won a Streamy Award for Best Brand Campaign.

House

In 2014, Roman bought a fancy house in Ohio for about $350 grand.