American model and actress Rochelle Aytes is better recognized from her works on the small screen, most notably ABC’s Mistresses which ended in 2016. Her other notable TV shows include The Forgotten and Work It. Follow us as we reveal interesting facts about Aytes.

Rochelle Aytes Biography

Rochelle was born on May 17, 1976, Harlem, New York. Details about her parents have been concealed from the media. Aytes nurtured an interest in acting from a young age. It may interest fans to know that Aytes is more than just a pretty face. She is a beauty with brains. After graduating from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, she proceeded to the State University of New York at Purchase college from where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts.

Like most Hollywood acts, Rochelle started off her showbiz as a model and appeared in commercials for brands such as L’Oreal, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. Her professional acting career officially began in the year 2000. Aytes got started with small roles in TV shows appearing in episodes of The Outer Limits, Sex and the City, My Wife and Kids, ER and lots more.

She got her feature film debut role in 2004’s White Chicks which would also become her breakout role. She solidified her presence after acing the role of Lisa on Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion. Aytes got her first series regular role in The Forgotten which got to air only one season. She had short-lived recurring roles in Detroit 1-8-7 and Desperate Housewives before landing another short-lived series regular role in Work It.

In 2013, Aytes played the role of Perri “Pebbles” Reid in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, a biopic about the TLC girl group. While playing her series regular role in Mistresses, Aytes also recurred in Criminal Minds. In 2017 she appeared in an episode of Designated Survivor. Some of her recent films include My Favorite Five (2015) and Magic Camp (2018).





Rochelle Aytes Net Worth

Aytes has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, enough to grab her a spot In the millionaire’s club. Her net worth is estimated at over $3 million. As a way of giving back to society, Aytes has involved herself in a number of charitable activities.

Aytes has been in partnership with DonorSee, a philanthropic platform that channels pledges by donors to specific needs of the receivers and even lets the donor see how their money was able to transform lives. The actress has also been involved in supplying water to a rural area in Malawi by digging a well.

Rochelle Aytes Husband – CJ Lindsey

To the delight of many fans, Aytes isn’t one to conceal to the extreme what goes on in her personal life as she documents them on social media. In July 2015, fans were greeted with the news of her engagement to her long-term boyfriend named CJ Lindsey.

CJ proposed to her while the two were heading back to LA from their trip to Vancouver. As revealed by CJ himself on his Instagram page, he got down on one knee in front of Proposal rock on the Oregon coast and popped the question.

It gives me such joy to share this news with my friends and family that yesterday I asked the most beautiful woman in the world to marry me and she said yes! I feel beyond blessed to be able to spend the rest of my life with you @rochelleaytes4real God is good! I got on one knee in front of Proposal rock on the Oregon coast,a moment I will never forget! #wegettingmarried #love #godisgood #proposalrock A post shared by cj121075 (@cj121075) on Jul 16, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

Rochelle also took to Instagram to reveal the news to fans. In the caption section, she revealed that she was introduced to Lindsey by her friend Kelly Stewart. “A special thanks [email protected] for initiating this union. You are a beautiful soul!! #grateful,” Aytes wrote.

The couple also documented their wedding which was held on August 28, 2016, at the Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.

I am officially a Mrs! It gives me great joy to call this man my husband and partner for life! @cj121075 xoxo #lindseyaytes82816 A post shared by ❤Rochelle Aytes❤ (@rochelleaytes4real) on Aug 30, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

Rochelle Aytes Feet, Eyes

One of Rochelle’s trademarks is her light brown eyes making her among the few African-Americans with one. Her eye color which has been described as Amber has seen her feature on many celebrity best eyes lists including Essence’s 2011 list.

Rochelle also has amazing feet, scoring almost 5 stars on Wiki Feet, a site that prides itself as the “most comprehensive celebrity feet database to ever have existed.” She wears shoe size 8.5 (US)

Height: 5′ 6″ (1.68 m)