The Livelys are a popular family in Hollywood and Robyn Lively is among that lot. Starting out as a child actress, she is best known for her role in the 1989 film Teen Witch. Over the years, she has expanded her filmography with more dominance in the small screen.

Robyn Lively Bio/Wiki/Age

Robyn Lively was born on February 7, 1972, in Powder Springs, Georgia, to Elaine Lively (née McAlpin) and her first husband Ronnie Otis Lively. The Livelys are a family of actors. Robyn’s step-father Ernie Lively is a producer who helped to shape her acting career as well as that of her siblings and a number of young Hollywood actors.

Robyn’s siblings Lori and Jason (born March 12, 1968) have both been involved in acting. She is the half-sister of actors Blake Lively (born August 25, 1987) and Eric Lively (born July 31, 1981) from her mom Elaine’s marriage to Ernie.

Robyn began her acting career at the age of 6 when she made her debut in Summer of My German Soldier, a 1978 TV film. She went inactive for approximately 5 years before resurfacing in 1983 when she began appearing in a string of TV shows including Boone, Knight Rider, Punky Brewster, The New Leave It to Beaver, and lots more.

Robyn made her feature film debut in the comedy-drama film The Best of Times (1986) starring Robin Williams and Kurt Russell. Her next feature film would be Wildcats, a sports comedy film which was the film debut of Wesley Snipes.





Lively appeared in a number of TV shows before getting her big break with her role as Louise Miller in Teen Witch (1989). In the same year, Lively appeared in The Karate Kid Part III as well as the TV film, Not Quite Human II.

Her first recurring role came in Twin Peaks where she played Lana Budding Milford for 6 episodes. Robyn’s role as Melissa Harmon in an episode of ABC Afterschool Specials (1991) opened her Emmy nomination account.

In the mid-1990s, Robyn began playing Lane McKenzie Collins in the TV series Savannah. She also had a long-running recurring role in George & Leo. Robyn has guest starred in a string on TV shows including; The X-Files, CSI: NY, Nip/Tuck, Saving Grace, Criminal Minds, 30 Rock, The Mentalist and more.

Though she became more active in the small screen, Lively occasionally features in film. She had a role in Letters to God, a 2010 Christian film about an 8-year-old boy who suffers from cancer.

Robyn Lively Husband, Family

Lively is married to fellow actor Bart Johnson. They got married in 1999, the same year Johnson earned his pilot license. Johnson was born on December 13, 1970, in Hollywood, California as the eldest of three sons. He has four sisters.

One major thing Lively and her husband Johnson share in common is the fact that both their families are in the show business. Johnson’s mom Charlene Johnson worked as a TV hair stylist so as a result, Johnson spent a lot of his childhood days on TV sets.

His brothers Adam Johnson and Brad Johnson are also actors.

Johnson attended Pennsbury High School. He began his acting career in 1993 and like his wife, has been more dominant on the small screen. He has made appearances in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Walker, Texas Ranger, JAG, CSI: Miami and more. Johnson is best known for his role as Coach Jack Bolton in the Disney hit television film High School Musicals. He reprised his role in the subsequent sequels.

Johnson is also a director, writer, and producer. Some of his works include The Run, and 6 Bucks and a Bottle of Water. In addition to show business, Robyn’s husband Bart also owns a hospitality business. He owns Johnson Mill Bed & Breakfast in Midway Utah. The property features 12 rooms and a 35-foot waterfall. It has once been named “One of the 4 most Romantic Inn’s in the Country” by Redbook Magazine.

Robyn and Bart Johnson share three children together. They are son Baylen Johnson, born in 2003, daughter Kate Johnson born in 2005 and son Wyatt Blake Johnson born n April 2008.

Robyn Lively Facts

Robyn and her older sister Balke are super close. Blake named her the godmother of her daughter James Reynolds, born on December 16, 2014.

Before finding her prince in Bart, Robyn kissed a couple of frogs. In the early 1990s, she was in a relationship with Neil Patrick Harris. Also in the 1990s, she briefly dated Jason Priestley whom she had met on the set of TV series Teen Angel Returns.

Robyn stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and her husband Bart at 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Robyn Lively Net Worth: $500,000