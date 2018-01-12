Advertisement

Being married to an NBA All-Star automatically makes you a fans favorite as you would become a media interest. The not so famous Robyn Hayward is the wife of the NBA guard and forward player, Gordon Hayward. She became a celebrity thanks to her husband’s status.

Robyn Hayward’s Bio, Age, Wiki

The Indiana native was born Robyn Van Vliet on April 8, 1994. She graduated from Bishop Chatard High School, Indiana in 2013 and spent one year at a cosmetology school. She grew up in a family that loves and practices philanthropy. Her family works with a school in Magdalena, Guatemala where both children and adults learn skills like carpentry, art, baking etc. Her family’s love for and close ties with Guatemala moved her parents to adopt a girl, Maggie when she was a baby.

Robyn played volleyball during her high school days, her excellent skills as an amazing defensive specialist helped her team to win the state championship in the 2012 season. Robyn who did not pursue collegiate volleyball was ranked the number four player in Indiana by Max Preps during her senior season.

She is very active on Instagram where she posts pictures of her young family and her fitness program and commands more than 80,000 followers. You can follow her on Instagram with the account name RobynMHayward to find out more about her.

See Also: Charles Barkley Wife, Daughter, Family, Kids, Married, Height, Weight, Stats

Marriage and Family

Robyn is the ever supportive wife of Gordon Hayward. Though not much is known about how they met, they both lived and schooled in Indiana and probably started dating during her last days in high school when Gordon was 23. Gordon had dated his former girlfriend Kolbi Killingback for 5 years and didn’t want to take chances, so he the smart move of engaging Robyn five months after she finished high school on Christmas day in December 2013. He separated from Kolbi in 2012.





The young couple tied the knot at St Simon the Apostle Church in Indianapolis on May 24, 2014. June 6, 2015, saw the birth of their first child, Bernadette Marie. Their second, Charlotte Margaret followed the next year, on July 11, 2016. They currently live in Boston, Massachusetts.

Robyn Hayward’s Husband

Gordon was born 23 March 1990 in Indiana where he rose to prominence as a basketball player. His parents are Gordon Scott who was his coach until high school and Jody who encouraged him not to give up on basketball and to develop a guard skill set.

He went to Brownsburg High School and went on to become a Butler Basketball Star in his college days. He excelled in his freshman seasons and had earned the Conference’s Newcomer Award of the year

Gordon is an American Pro basketball player of the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He plays tennis and has a twin sister named Heather who also plays. While they were in high school, Heather once played #1 singles for her team and Gordon played the same the next year. They also team up in mixed double games.

See Also: Nina Earl Bio, Height, Wiki, Married, Husband, Children, Family

He was named the Horizon League Player of the Year before being drafted and signed to a long-term extension by the Utah Jazz who he led to the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs and signed a four-year, $128-million deal with the Boston Celtics in July of the same year.

Robyn Hayward’s Height and Other Facts

While Robyn’s husband stands very tall at a height of 6′ 8″, she is just 5’5″.