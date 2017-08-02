Robin Vernon is an American television personality, model, actress and producer, best known for her appearance in the widely successful reality TV show, South Beach Classics, produced by Discovery Channel and broadcast by Velocity.

She has starred in several other movies including Hell Glades (2013) and Bikini Swamp Girl Massacre (2014).

She is a co-owner (along with her ex-husband Ted Vernon) of Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles – a company that specializes in buying and selling all kinds of used classic cars, muscle cars, antique cars, exotic cars.

Read Also: Katie Pavlich Height Measurements, Married, Husband, Bio

Robin Vernon Bio/Wiki/Age

Robin Vernon is an American National who was born on 11 April 1968 in the United States of America.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she had a very polished educational background as she attended the Torrejon American High School which counts for much in her acting/modelling career.

A career for Robin Vernon in the spotlight started in high school. Her smartness and beauty consciousness made her the cheerleader for her teams in school. She became a hugely successful model and earned a lot of money from a modelling career at a very young age of 17.

Her Platinum blonde hair colour is actually a bleached version but she doesn’t regret doing it. She even credited her becoming a model to the moment she bleached her (originally, light brownish) hair in an interview.

See Also: Shawn Wayans Siblings, Jids, Wife, Nephew, Height, Measurements, Wiki

Some details from her bio are missing and are officially not accounted for. Like the names of her parents. No reliable data regarding this is publicly available.

Robin Vernon Married Life/Divorce

Robin Vernon is presently divorced after been married to her long-term boyfriend Ted Vernon, who is also an actor. The couple hooked up in the most bizarre of circumstances – a blind date in 1998. But the relationship blossomed into a strong bond and in no time, they were living together.

But it would take another two years (in 2000) before the couple eventually gets officially married.And even though everything looked smooth from the outside, the first indication that the relationship was heading for the rocks was the age difference between the power couple (about 30 years).

Read More: Alexis Dziena Wiki, Bio, Married, Career, Family

True to suspicions, in 2016, after much rumours have been peddled about the status of their marriage in various media outlets, Ted and Robin Vernon decide to set the record straight on their relationship.

On 14 November, Ted Vernon announced via twitter that Robin Vernon had played her last part as a cast in the American TV series, South Beach Classic while introducing marketing specialist, and model, Christine Morris as his new partner on the series.

This effectively confirmed the divorce rumours, meaning Robin Vernon was out for good. Robin, on her part, tweeted about the divorce – a month later (13 December 2016), saying that she had ended her marriage to Ted.

Even though the eventual confirmation (of the divorce) by the couple came as unexpected, it was foreseen by onlookers. Several reasons were adduced as the reason for the anticipation (of a break-up), one of them being incidents of physical and verbal abuses between the couple. The very wide gap in their age (over 30 years) is another reason.

Robin and Ted Vernon had a son together – Ted Vernon Jr.

Robin Vernon Husband

Ted Vernon is the ex-husband of Robin Vernon. Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Ted is a famous TV personality, popular for his show, South Beach Classics. He is of Jewish Ethnicity, average height and known for his ‘Hulk Horgan’ styled moustache and muscular body. He is nicknamed the WolfMan.

See More: Bradley Steven Perry, Age, Sisters, Girlfriend, Height

Before establishing himself as an actor, Ted had started off his journey to fame as an amateur boxer in his 20s.

Ted Vernon is a very dynamic personality and is known for a varying number of interests. He is a car tracer, producer, actor, ex-racer, ex-wrestler, ex-boxer, ex-singer and of course, ex-husband (of Robin).

He has been in the movies like Scarecrows where he had a lead role and also produced the horror flick titled, Angel of Dying.

In addition, Ted has led his own Rock and Roll Music Band called Ted Vernon and the Bulldogs, The Chromatics and The Autotones for years as lead singer. He has done numerous music videos including Miami High Boy with Don Johnson and Andrew Hugger and My Blue Angel with Aaron Tippin.

Ted was a divorcee before meeting and marrying Robin. He had two children (boys) from his previous marriage even though the name of the ex-wife remains unknown.

Read This: Jill Wagner CBS, Married, Family, Body Measurements, Wiki

His net worth is estimated to be about $15 million.

Robin Vernon Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)

Eyes Colour: Dark Brown

Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs.

Ethnicity: White American

Hair Color: Platinum blonde

Bra Size: 34 B

Shoe Size: 10 US

Robin Vernon Surgery

There are lots of speculations to the fact that Robin Vernon altered her body frame and face through plastic surgery. And even though she has declined to talk about the subject in almost every interview she has faced, no concrete evidence attesting to the claim of a surgery abound. So, it remains another uncleared rumour about Robin Vernon.

See This: Cassidy Freeman Married, Family, Wiki, Bio, Measurements

Social Media

Robin Vernon has a very active presence in the social media and especially on Twitter. Her twitter account – @RobinVernon reveals rare details about her personal life from time to time. A perfect example is the fact that her break-up with her ex-husband, Ted Vernon was confirmed by her on Twitter. She is also active on Facebook and Instagram where she has many followers.

Robin Vernon Net Worth

Robin Vernon’s current net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She started earning money as a teenager through modelling. She also made a huge amount of money through professional acting. Vernon co-owned Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles together with her ex-husband, Ted.

This Joint Venture Company plays a significant role in the figures (net worth) she has amassed over the years. There are also endorsements which also rakes in a substantial amount to the equation.