Generally considered a ladies’ man, Robert Wahlberg is one American whose charming look is not in doubt at all. Sporting light brown hair and a blonde beard, the American actor has over the years won the hearts of many movie lovers with his sterling acting prowess.

Appearing in movies such as “Southie“, “Mystic River“, and “The Departed“, Wahlberg has cemented his place as an actor of repute. Apart from being a famous person himself, Robert Wahlberg is also widely known as the older brother of other very famous American entertainers.

Robert Wahlberg Wiki, Bio

Robert Wahlberg was born on the 18th of December, 1967 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, United States. He was born to Donald Wahlberg, his father, and Alma Wahlberg, his mother. His father was a US Army veteran and also a delivery driver, and his mother was a bank clerk and a nurse’s aide. lAlthough Wahlberg is an American, the man comes from an Irish, Swedish, German, French, Canadian and English ancestry.

Wahlberg is widely said to have had a truly incredible childhood, growing up with his talented brothers who would later all become great entertainers themselves. However, Wahlberg didn’t have a very smooth background. His parents divorced when he was 15 years old in 1982. Wahlberg and his siblings were forced to divide their time, spending a little with both of the parents. They were, however, able to survive the dark times and emerged strong enough to carve a name for themselves in the world of entertainment.

Robert Wahlberg has grown to be an introvert who does not feel very comfortable sharing details of his personal life with the public.

Robert Wahlberg as an Actor

As a youngster, Robert Wahlberg always showed signs that he was in love with the world of acting and wanted to make a name for himself in it.

At the age of 21 in 1998, Robert Wahlberg made his debut on the big screen by playing the character of Davey Quinn in the popular 1998 movie, “Southie“. The movie gave him unprecedented popularity because it became internally recognized and was variously praised by many audiences and movie critics.

Wahlberg is also known for his work in movies like “Gone Baby Gone”, “Mystic River” and “The Departed” which were all highly acclaimed. The actor is also praised for the important role that he played in the popular movie “Contraband”.

Robert Wahlberg’s Famous Siblings

Apart from being famous himself, Robert Wahlberg has some famous brothers who have made a name for themselves in the American entertainment industry. These brothers include Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg who are both singers and actors.

Donnie Wahlberg, born on August 17, 1969, started out as a singer. He was an original founding member of the boy band “New Kids on the Block”. The band was very successful. Their album “New Kids on the Block” caused a lot of wave around the USA and beyond and was eventually certified 3x Platinum, peaking at number 25 on the US Billboard 200. Donnie Wahlberg didn’t stop at singing, however. He also ventured into making movies and became even more known for his acting. Donnie has appeared in the very popular “Saw” film series, “Dreamcatcher“, “The Sixth Sense”, and “Righteous Kill“. Donnie is highly celebrated in America.

Mark Wahlberg, the younger of the two, is also a singer and an actor. He was born on June 5, 1971. He also started out as a singer and began as a founding member of the “New Kids on the Block” band with his brother Donnie. He, however, quit after only a few months and began his own singing group known as “Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch” in 1990. The group recorded “Good Vibrations”, a single from their debut album which became an instant success and hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It later went on to become certified as a platinum single.

Like Donnie, Mark didn’t stop at singing, he branched off to acting, staring in ground-breaking dramas like “The Basketball Diaries“. He was also involved in the series “Boogie Nights“. Mark has appeared in many high-sounding and successful movies that have an Academy Award nomination. He is also highly celebrated American.

Robert Wahlberg also has other brothers who are not as well known as the two above. He also has a sister who’s late.

Robert Wahlberg Wife, Family, and Kids

Information on Robert Wahlberg’s romantic life is not particularly well known in the public sphere. Only a little is known about that part of his personal life. Wahlberg is known to have been married to his wife, Gina Santangelo. The marriage did not last, however, and they have both gone their separate ways.

Robert Wahlberg has two children from his marriage to Gina.

Robert Wahlberg Net Worth

Robert Wahlberg is currently worth at least 2 million dollars. Of course, a larger bulk of his wealth comes from his acting career.