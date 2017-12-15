What could be sweeter? Wealth, good looks, a beautiful home and lovely kids. It all seems to fit until one issue or another steps in and ruins everything. The stress that comes with separation between a once loving couple could be very tough and extremely straining as well. So come with us as we delve into the life of one such man, Robert Herjavec; television personality on the TV show Shark Tank.

We all hope to rise and rise to the point where we have amassed a significant amount of wealth. It is exactly this desire that fuels the human existence on daily basis. Some find this fulfillment in beliefs, power and most frequently money. It is safe to say that Robert Herjavec found his in money but only he can truly answer that question. He was born in 1962 in Varaždin, Croatia.

Also Read: Jesse Palmer Married, Wife, Gay, Girlfriend, Net Worth, Biography

When he was eight years of age, his family left the country and moved to Canada where they ended up settling in Toronto. After a couple of difficult years, the rigors of adapting to a new culture and seeking out a source of livelihood, in 1984 Herjavec graduated from the University of Toronto with a double degree in Political Science and English. He worked for Logiquest, a company that sells IBM mainframe emulation boards, got fired in 1990, started his own company, BRAK Systems from his basement and in March 2000, he sold the same company to the AT&T Canada for $30.2 million.

He was involved while he was involved with Logiquest. Three years at home to take care of his children ended in 2003 and he founded the Herjavec Group where he is currently the CEO. He appeared on television for the show Dragons’ Den, a Canadian television reality show based on the internationally franchised Dragons’ Den format which began in Japan, he also did so for the American equivalent of the show, Shark Tank.

Robert Herjavec Wife, Divorce, Daughter

Robert Herjavec and Diane Plese married in 1990, the same year he got fired from Logiquest and began his own company. They went on to stay hitched for twenty-five years and had three kids together. They separated in 2014 and finally got divorced in 2016. The reason behind why the couple decided to call it quits is truly difficult to ascertain as both have remained tight lipped on the matter.





After the settlement had been agreed with Diane, Herjavec however released this statement to TMZ saying “Human relationships are so difficult … I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this”. Now, read what you may into that but at least he was brave enough to concede to the suicidal thoughts he had when they first decided to split.

On the part of Diane, it is as secretive as her ex-husband but she did make the following comment in an interview from 2010 with National Post that ability for Herjevac to be always optimistic did begin to irritate her a bit “It’s kind of irritating. Why can’t I be that happy all the time? Everything is positive and wonderful to him. He calls me Miss Negative, but I’m the reality check” she is quoted as saying.

Now maybe the issue lie in different life views but we cant be sure. The final settlement agreement paid out to Diane was not made public but for a man as wealthy as Herjevac whose net worth is in the region of $200 million, your guess is as good as mine.

Also Read: Shemar Moore Wife, Kids, Bio, Wiki, Girlfriend, Net Worth

The union between Robert and Diane was blessed with three children; two daughters and a son. The girls are named Caprice and Skye, the boy is named Brendan. None of the Herjevac kids are known celebrities so it is really a tough task to find any sort of information regarding them and their personal lives.

Robert Herjavec Relationship with Kym Johnson

Herjavec was announced to take part in the reality series Dancing with the Stars as part of the 20th season of the show. He was to be a contestant and his partner was the Australian dancer, Kym Johnson. The duo went through the contest and were later on eliminated to finish in 6th place. Robert and Kym seemed to hit it off from there and took the relationship forward. After they met in February 2015, by September of the same year, Herjavec confirmed being in a relationship with Johnson. February 27 of 2016 they were engaged and by July 31st, they were married. Then in December of 2017, they announced they were expecting their first baby.