Robert Herjavec, a businessman, investor, TV personality, dancer, and an author is a man who rose from nothing through a sheer dint of hard work and intelligence to success, fame, and recognition after spending his youth in a relatively middle class.

Born 14 September 1962, Robert is a Croatian- Canadian, native of Varazdin, Socialist Republic of Croatia, Yugoslavia. He moved to Hálifax, Canada with his family when he was 8 in 1970 and had no knowledge of English, after having lived on a farm. In 1984, He graduated with a double degree in Political Science and English from New College at the University of Toronto.

He began his business career as an assistant director and film producer and was given an honor as one of the youngest producers of Olympic coverage before joining Logiquest, selling IBM and mainframe emulation board. He was formerly rejected at Logiquest because he was underqualified but somehow, he convinced them to allow him to work for free for six months and gradually rose to become the general manager of Logiquest.

Robert would later found his own company from the basement of his home, BRAK Systems, a Canadian integrator of Internet security software, in 1990 after he was fired from Logiquest. He sold BRAK Systems in March 2000 to A&T Canada at $32.2 million. Taking a hiatus from the business world and staying at home for thee years to take care of his three children, he got the entrepreneurial spirit again and went on to found another company in 2003 with only 3 workers.

Haverjac Group is a security solution integrator, reseller, and managed service provider, of which he is currently the CEO. It is one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies and the country’s largest IT security provider, according to the Branham Group. Herjavec Group (THG) has grown from three employees in 2000 to 300 employees as of 2016, with a 643% growth rate from 2007–2012 and sales from $400 thousand in 2003 to over $125 million in 2012.





He has appeared as a regular on the Canadian CBC Television Series, Dragon’s Den and in America on the ABC Version of the show, Shark’s Tank.

Author of three books; Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life (2010) and The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding (2013). His most recent book published in March 2016 is titled, You Don’t Have to be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success. In these books, he shares work and life principles to be wealthy and successful.

He competed in season 20 of Dance with the Stars.

Robert Herjavec’s House

Robert owns a house in Bridle Path, Toronto area which has been a host to luminaries such as Michael Bublé and John Travolta. Herjavec bought the house at $7.5 million in 2000. The 33,650 square foot mega mansion has been featured on MTV cribs and on Joan Rivers’ TV show, How Did You Get So Rich. The house is currently listed with Barry Cohen for $18.8 million. He has several other vacation homes.

Robert Herjavec’s Cars

Robert is a real car enthusiast and racer, an avid car collector with several rare cars in his collection. He competes in the Ferrari Challenge and won The Rookie of the Year Title in 2011.

His daily driver is his 2014 Range Rover Autobiography which he calls the ultimate SUV. His other cars include Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, 1958 Porsche 356, 2011 Rolls- Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Ferrari LaFerrari. He rates most of his cars a perfect 10 and calls them great.

He learned to drive in Chevy Caprice Station Wagon and the first car he bought was Mazda RX-7. His favorite road trip was from Toronto to Vancouver.

“Some people go to play golf and some people go to a movie, if I have some spare time, I go for a drive,” said Robert.

Robert Herjavec’s Family, Children, Divorce

He grew up on a farm and was raised by his grandmother. His father was Vladimir Haverjec and mother was Katika Herjavec. Robert described his father as a “really, really tough guy” and a great influence on his early life. He must have a great love for his family to have done a variety of job ranging from waiting tables, retail salesman, delivering newspapers, collection agent to support them.

Talking about his marital life, Robert met his wife Diane when he was 26 and she was working as an optometrist. He described it as love at first sight for them. He married Diane Plese in 1990, and they stayed happy until they separated in July 2014 after 24 years of marriage. Their separation was legalised in a divorce in early 2016.

In September 2015, Herjavoc announced that he was dating his partner in Dancing With the Stars, Australian dancer, Kym Johnson. They got engaged on February 26, 2016, and were married on July 31, 2016, in Los Angeles.

He has 3 children with his ex-wife, 2 daughters named Caprice and Skye, and a son named Brendan. In December 2017, Robert and Kym announced that they are expecting their first child. They later revealed on Monday, December 11th, that they are expecting twins.

Robert Herjavec’s Height, Net Worth

The exact height of Robert is not known but is estimated to be between 5’7″ and 5’9″. He has a net worth estimated to be over $200 million.