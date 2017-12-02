Robert Hawking was born in United Kingdom in May 1967 to award winning physicist and author (Stephen and Jane Wilde Hawking).

After his parents got divorced in 1995, he spent more time with his father as a result of his father’s sickness; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) which made him paralyzed and only able to use his cheek muscle.

Robert Hawking Bio

Growing up, Robert had witnessed his father’s deteriorating health due to Lou Gehrig’s disease, a form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). His mother said in an interview that he had to do things that children really didn’t have to do and he had to support and look after his father.

His father (Stephen) said he was the only child that showed interest in science out of the three children, he thought he would be a scientist like his father but he studied software engineering in college and currently works as a software engineer with Microsoft.

In spite of his British nationality he lives and works in Seattle in the United States. He has also lived in Canada too before taking the Microsoft job.

Robert said that he considered engineering to be his calling even though he had interest in science.





Robert Hawking Children

Robert has a son and a daughter, but unlike his father who is a public figure Robert has always stayed away from the media and that of public eyes. He enjoys his privacy which seems to have been working positively for him so far.

Robert Hawking Parents, Family and Wife

Born the eldest son of famous physicist Dr. Stephen Hawking and writer Jane Wilde Hawking. Stephen Hawking his father is known for his work on hypothetical material and cosmology, while Jane Hawking is an award winning author.

She is well known for her book “Making a trip to infinity: My life with Stephen”. His mother and father were married in 1965 and got divorced in 1995.

Robert is the eldest son of the three children by Stephen Hawking and Jane Wilde Hawking and he still shares a very warm relationship with his father and his mother (Jane hawking).

He has a good relationship with his siblings too. His younger sister Lucy who works as a journalist, has written novels in collaborated with her dad and Christophe Galfard to write children’s books: George’s secret key to the Universe.

She is also a French and Russian examiner at the University of Oxford. His brother (Timothy) went to Exter University and he studied Spanish. He is 37 years old and a big formula one fan.

His mother (Jane Hawking) also confirmed that she always pays her son a visit in Washington to see her grandchildren. He is really fond of his father and always pays him a visit.

The Hawking’s family is pretty united and they have stood by their father and each other throughout. It was said that all three siblings came together and accepted the ALS ice bucket challenge in 2014, a campaign that was launched to raise awareness on the disease and support for people suffering from the disease.

Also, despite the fact that Timothy Hawking is their half brother they still regard him as a true hawking family member. Timothy’s father is Jonathan Hellyer Jones who happens to be a musician that their mother married after her divorce from Dr. Stephen in 1995.

All three of them have never hidden the fact that they love their father wholeheartedly. Sometime ago they expressed concerns over their fathers second marriage to nurse Elaine Mason who their father married in 1995 after the divorce of Jane.

They noticed wounds on their father’s (Stephen’s) body, they noticed a broken wrist and pointed out that Elaine could have been behind these occurrences however Dr. Stephen denied it. The family never fully agreed to the union saying that she is a gold digger and that she only married him for his money, this prompted their absence from the wedding in 1995.

However Mason had a very rough relationship and association with the rest of the family. In 2006 Dr. Stephen and Mason separated.

Robert Hawking is married with two children; a boy and a girl in Seattle, Washington, US. He likes to spend time with his children, he is a devoted family guy.