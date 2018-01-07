Advertisement

Ricky Martin is a singer, actor and author who started his singing career at age 12 till 18 in an all-boy pop singing group known as Menudo. He actually auditioned for three times with Menudo before making it as a member of the group in 1984. He is popular today for his solo pop hits “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs”. He continues to make entertaining and best-selling songs in both Spanish and English today.

Ricky Martin’s Wiki, Kids

Ricky Martin was born and named Enrique Martin Morales on December 24, 1971, in San Juan Puerto Rico. He is an actor and author popularly known as Ricky Martin and commands large followership due to his gay sexual orientation.

By age 6, he was already appearing on TV commercials on local televisions and was performing on stage as well. These made him a familiar face among locals. By age 12, he was a member of the then-popular Menudo singing group and toured the world singing in different languages in his 5 years stay with them. By the time he was 18 in 1989, he was due to leave the group as that was the set age limit for members. This saw him returning to Puerto Rico to finish high school before moving to New York to pursue a solo acting and singing career as a professional.

He met success going this path as he released several Spanish-language solo albums throughout the 1990’s. In 1994, he appeared on the popular US TV soap opera General Hospital, where he played the role of a Puerto Rican singer. By 1999, he performed “The Cup of Life” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards show. This launched him into global stardom as he joined the list of much talked about celebrities. He brought up Latin pop to the forefront front of the US musical scene and had the rest of the world wanting to know more about him and his songs. He soon released “Livin’ la Vida Loca“, which helped him attain gigantic worldwide success. The song was what began the Latin pop explosion of 1999 and made the transition easier for other Spanish-speaking artists to move into the English-speaking global market.

Martin was reported to have been in an unsteady relationship with Mexican TV host Rebecca de Alba for more than 14 years. During that time, they had spoken of starting a family as man and woman but it never really happened. However, in August 2008 Martin became the father of Matteo and Valentino, twin boys born to him by a surrogate mother.





Ricky Martin’s Husband, Gay, Partner, Boyfriend

After the success of his hit song “Livin’ la Vida Loca” his life and personality became a subject of public hunger. Questions were asked about his sexual orientation and by December 2000 in an interview with the Mirror, he was openly asked to comment on the many prying questions about his sexual bearing. However, he insisted that he didn’t owe anyone an explanation of what his sexual orientation was or who and who he has and has not slept with. Thus the public couldn’t specifically associate him with being gay or straight.

As time would have it in 2010, Martin with his volition publicly acknowledged his homosexuality status in a post on his official website stating: “I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am.” He went on to say that “these years in silence and reflection made me stronger and reminded me that acceptance has to come from within and that this kind of truth gives me the power to conquer emotions I didn’t even know existed.” He disclosed that it was an inappropriate question for the choice of his to have been disrespectfully questioned in an interview he had in 2000.

Well, he is a happy gay man. The next question is who is his gay partner?

In 2011, during his acceptance speech in an epoch-making event of the Vito Russo Award at the 22nd GLAAD Media Awards, Martin publicly thanked his boyfriend, Carlos González Abella, an economist. Thus that was his first publicly known gay partner. However, his relationship with González Abella ended in January 2014. The reason is not publicly known.

He kept on expressing his support for same-sex marriage and was soon to find another love of his life. By April 2016, he started dating Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef and the two lovers went on to announce they were engaged in Novembre 2016.

Net Worth of Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. He is still very much around and would obviously continue to earn money because he is good at what he does. The accomplished songwriter, author and singer have an estimated net worth of $60 million dollars making the list as one of the most successful and wealthiest celebrities is his niche of the entertainment industry.