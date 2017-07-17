Richard Rawlings is an American entrepreneur, auto mechanic and media personality best known for Discovery Channel’s reality TV show Fast N’ Loud.

The reality show is based on his Dallas-based Gas Monkey Garage, a car-building business that has brought Rawlings a net worth of at least $20 million.

However, life hasn’t been entirely rosy for Rawlings especially in his personal life. His relationship with his wife suffered as a result of his quest to become rich and famous.

In this post, we will look at Richard Rawlings’ personal life, his wife, kids, house and his private car collection.

Richard Rawlings Wife, Married, Kids

Although Rawlings is best known for his marriage to Suzanne Marie Mergele, he first married a certain Karen K. Grames in 1993. However, that marriage did not last long. Rawlings and Karen divorced barely a year after their marriage.

Few years after the divorce, Richard found love in the eyes of Suzanne Marie Mergele. They tied the knot in 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Richard and friend Aaron Kaufman birthed the idea for Gas Monkey Garage with the long-term goal of taking it to reality TV.

Gas Monkey Garage involved Richard travelling often and the effects began to tell on his relationship with wife Suzanne Marie Mergele.

As a result of unresolved conflicts, Rawlings and Suzanne divorced in 2009. That was almost 3 years before Fast N Loud premiered. However, the show was at its promotion stages at the time and kept Richard very busy.

Despite six years of staying apart, Richard and Suzanne remarried in 2015 in Cabo, Mexico.

Despite their separation, they both remained in touch with each other. Begining from early 2013, they were spotted at events together.

Upon their remarriage, Richard revealed of their initial divorce;

“We got divorced while all the [Gas Monkey and Fast N’ Loud] stuff was happening and it was hard for her to put up with it. So it was rough on her for awhile. I’m travelling, I’m gone, and, of course, there are lots of girls out there.”

After their second marriage, Richard expressed his joy on Facebook saying;

“It was spur-of-the-moment down in Cabo in January. Came down to Cabo to surprise my best friend on his birthday and ended up remarrying my other best friend! GYSOT!!”

He also posted snaps of their second marriage online.

Since their remarriage, Rawlings has taken to social numerous times to gush about his wife.

Here are some posts;

Go Cowboys! #cowboys #dallas A post shared by Richard R Rawlings (@rrrawlings) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

No BS, I did not even look up until now but we are at the exact table from When Harry Met Sally! #illhavewhatsheshaving #nyc A post shared by Richard R Rawlings (@rrrawlings) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:01am PST

On the way to the next part of our vacay! #gasmonkey #gasmonkeygarage #virginisforlovers #virginlimitededition #virgin A post shared by Richard R Rawlings (@rrrawlings) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Rawlings has never had kids with either of his wives.

Richard Rawlings House

Richard Rawlings currently lives in Dallas Texas. However, we cannot confirm his exact house. On February 2017 a Youtube video surfaced claiming that a 4,000 sq ft home in Strong & Crossen subdivision, Dallas belonged to Rawlings.

According to the video, the house sits on 1.4 acres and includes 4.5 bathrooms,

The video claims that Rawlings bought the house in 2015 for $1.7 million. Other amenities in the building are said to include a pool and cabana.

Watch video below

Richard Rawlings Private Car Collection

Rawlings grew up loving and constructing cars thanks to his father who frequently took him to auto shows. Rawlings said he bought his first car, a 74 Mercury Comet at the age of 14.

In order to keep alive his dream of owning many cars, Richard worked several jobs including law enforcement officer, firefighter and paramedic.

Before he graduated from high school Richard had gone through at least 20 cars.

As revealed on his website, Richard’s dream car is a 1932 Ford Roadster which he dubs “the holy grail of hot rods.”

Today, Richard’s car collection includes Lamborghini Countach, Ferraris, Ford Mustang and Porsche from as far back as the 50s.