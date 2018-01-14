Advertisement

The age of teenage celebrity rappers has come upon us. Their style and rap lyrics are more futuristic, fresher and add a flavour to musical tunes which our ears have had a long hunger for. From the likes of Lil Pump to Doja Cat to XXXTentacion and many others, these young super entertainers are taking hold of the music industry with a force and style yet not akin to what we are used to. One of such fresh talents bursting with more to give out is famous Rich Chigga.

Here is all you need to know about his family, sister, girlfriend and most importantly his net worth which is certain to keep expanding as we see and hear more of Rich Chigga.

Rich Chigga Wiki, Biography

Celebrity rapper Rich Chigga and/or Rich Brian was born humbly as Brian Imanuel in Septembre 21 1999 in Jakarta Indonesian. He is of Chinese-Indonesian ancestry and grew up with his 3 siblings in West Jakarta, a middle-to-low class neighbourhood in the Indonesian capital city. Details about his parents are unknown, however, his father is said to be a lawyer. Two of his known siblings are Sonia Eryka who is a fashion influencer and Roy Leonard a DJ.

Rich Chigga was homeschooled in his formative years. While growing up he began his entertainment career through social media by photoshopping images and posting them on Twitter. He gained huge followership with this notably when he posted a photoshopped image of himself and former US president Barack Obama. This was around when he was 11 years of age.

He eventually moved on to Vine video platform where he posted short videoes and dark comedy skits on the platform which fanned his popularity the more. The young lad soon discovered YouTube which not only presented him a large audience but was also the platform where he learnt how to speak and rap in vernacular English of American suburbs. Before this, the skinny homeschooled boy could only speak Bhasa, a local Indonesia language and all his previous videos and comedy skits were in Bhasa. He admitted that with English, he can say a lot of things which he was limited to if speaking Bhasa.

Rich Chigga taught himself rap by listening to rappers like Drake, 2 Chainz, Macklemore, Childish Gambino, Tyler and Kanye West. He wrote his first official song in 2014 and by February 2016 he released his hit song “Dat $tick” which gave him wide popularity and acceptance into the world of celebrity rappers. The video of the song on YouTube was rather simply made and featured him and a few others. There was not much video effect visible in the song, perhaps its raw state was what endeared him to a lot of fans all over the world.





He has gone on to do other songs and collaborate with other artists like Keith Ape and 21 Savage, in addition, some recognition and awards like the Indonesian Choice Awards as Breakthrough Artist of the Year in May 2017 have come his way. We expect to see more of him in the coming years as well as more accolades.

Rich Chigga Family, Sister

Rich Chigga comes from a family whose children are determined to be famous. While he is doing well noticeably in the US and the global music industry, his brother and sister are also doing well in the modelling and entertainment industry respectively back in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Rich Chigga’s sister is Sonia Eryka a fashion influencer, YouTube personality and model in Indonesia. The duo in addition to their DJ brother has done well to represent their family name in good light. The three siblings support each other and can be rightly termed “super siblings.” In some of Rich Chigga’s shows back home, his brother Roy Leonardo who goes by the stage name DJ ROYCDC performs as his DJ. As much as they can, Sonia Eryka and her brother support in every performance of his.

Rich Chigga Girlfriend, Net Worth

The “Dat $tick” artist has an estimated net worth put at $350, 000 and with his albums getting good rankings and more to come from him, this figure will obviously not stay static for a long time.

He currently lives in Los Angeles, California though not as a permanent resident. In July 2017 he extended his stay for undisclosed purposes. Perhaps he wants to seek college education or attended a film school in the US. Better still he wants to build on the huge global fan base he is currently enjoying and grow his music bigger.

Rich Chigga has only been known to be in one relationship prior to moving over to Los Angeles California. He was said to be in a long distance relationship with a young girl from Maryland. On multiple occasions, he talked about her but did not disclose how they met in August 2015. It is said that they probably met online which seems plausible considering the long distance between Jakarta where he was previously resident in and his new home in Los Angeles. It is safely assumed that they are no longer together considering the fact that he rarely talks about her these days. No other girl has been seen or shown publicly as his girlfriend for now.