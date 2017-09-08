If you are a big fan of America’s famous sitcom, Family Matters, you’ll certainly agree with me that Reginald VelJohnson is one of America’s best actors.

Born Reginald Vel Johnson, Jr, VelJohnson is best known for playing policeman characters such as Carl Winslow on Family Matters.

Ever since he started acting, the skillful and talented actor has starred in numerous TV shows and has also played small roles in movies like Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Plain Clothes, Posse, Ground Zero, Like Mike, Suits on the Loose, Death to the Supermodels, Hidden Secrets, Three Days to Vegas, Steppin: The Movie, You Again, Air Collision and The Formula.

VelJohnson made his acting debut on the big screen with Wolfen in 1981. But his role on Family Matters, which ran from 1989 to 1998, was what shot him to stardom.

Other movies that towered him to greatness are ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Die Hard 2’ where he played LAPD Sgt. Al Powell.

Reginald VelJohonson Bio/Wiki

This great American actor arrived the world on August 16, 1952, in Queens, New York.

VelJohnson’s mother is Eve, a nurse, while his father, Reginald Johnson, worked as an attendant in a hospital attendant.

Till date, no one knows why his father left the family when VelJohnson was 13 years old. But after his shocking severance, Eve later got married to John Reilly.

When it was time for High School, VelJohnson was enrolled at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School and subsequently at the New York University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts.

Some years back, many people were wondered why the American actor changed the spelling of his birth name, until when VelJohnson, himself, cleared the air.

The Hollywood big shot said he changed the spelling, “because I wanted a name people would remember.”

Although he didn’t talk about it, after clearing the air on his name, many people felt he did so because of his father’s action years back. But what we know is that he changed the spelled before he embarked on his acting career.

Reginald VelJohnson Dead Or Alive?

When you are a public figure, you remain the targets of rumors, irrespective of your personal life or worth.

Trust me, it’s not a good thing to be caught in a web of baseless speculation. It’s even uglier when you become the subject of a death hoax.

For VelJohnson, being a subject of death hoax is almost becoming a ‘norm’, having been on the receiving end of a death hoax severally.

Recently, a certain death rumor about the American actor hit the media.

In an article that was published on February 12, 2017, a certain news portal reported that VelJohnson died of heart attack while traveling from London to Los Angeles.

The source also claimed that the actor failed to make it even after he was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics, who removed him from the flight after he suffered cardiac arrest.

But VelJohnson contradicted the statement in a tweet a couple of days later, saying he’s hale and hearty.

Twitter literally trying to kill me! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OdRTRJVi7f — Reginald VelJohnson (@rveljohnson) February 15, 2017

The 65-year-old’s ‘I’m-alive-tweet’ sent many smiles and inward relief across many households in America, especially in homes, where he’s revered for his impeccable roles on TV.

I am happy u r still here with us. I was n total disbelief bc u were our tv dad️ of the 90s. Blessings n many more to come. — Carlas Page (@carlas_page) February 16, 2017

you are not allowed to die on us! You hear me? If the Grim Reaper comes, send him after someone else! #no2017deaths — Metz (@WO4TG) February 15, 2017

Taking on the reporters and people who rumored that he has passed away, he tweeted: “Even when I finally pass, you can contact me thru this clock.”

Even when I finally pass you can still contact me thru this clock. Photo credit: some weirdo lol pic.twitter.com/ktLhkH83VF — Reginald VelJohnson (@rveljohnson) February 15, 2017

Reginald VelJohnson Gay

What’s the first thing that flies to your mind when you meet a man of over 40 years, who is obviously doing well in his career but doesn’t talk about a relationship and has never been seen with an opposite sex?

The fact that VelJohonson has not been open about his dating life is one reason his fans and the media often term him a gay.

From what we know, our dear Family Matter’s most famous actor has never said “I Do” and is not a divorcee.

Some years back, there were rumors of him and James Avery being gay lovers. But James proved them all wrong when he got married to Barbara Avery in 1988.

However, a look at VelJohnson’s relationship history shows he has not dated any girl and doesn’t have a girlfriend.

Some sources claim that he was listed as one of the gay black men in Hollywood in the African-American Forum.

But since the famous actor has not given his fans and the media any clues about his sexuality and preferences, we need to wait for him to confirm if he’s gay or not.

Reginald VelJohnson Net Worth

Believe it or not, VelJohnson has a huge fan base following him in his every step.

Besides being a great actor, he is also a comedian, whose hard work and dedication in his career and professional life have heavily paid off.

Till date, the African-American actor has made guest appearances in almost 41 episodes of TV shows.

He also wrote one of the episodes of Season 8 in Family Matters titled ‘The Brother Who Came to Dinner’.

Having done marvelously well from his appearances in films and on television, Reginald VelJohnson has an estimated net worth of $5 million.