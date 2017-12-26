Advertisement

Regina Lasko is famous for being the wife of retired late night host David Letterman. America became very much interested in her after he 2009 sex scandal involving her husband cheating on her with his co-workers. Despite rumors that Lasko was on her way to end it with Letterman, the pair ironed out their differences and have since stayed married. Read on for more.

Regina Lasko Bio/Wiki/Age

Lasko was born on November 20, 1960. Though she is better known to the masses as the wife of David Letterman, Lasko has got a lot going on for her. Her IMBD profile describes her as a product manager who has worked on shows like Another World (1964), Saturday Night Live (1975) and of course, Late Night with David Letterman.

During a 2015 interview with Rolling Stones, Letterman bragged about his wife’s career, saying;

“She’s very smart. She worked in broadcasting, so she knows everything I do here. And in addition to being a practical combination, we just have a lot of fun. Harry and I have a lot of fun making fun of her, and she has a lot of fun pretending to be outraged. And I know she’s sick of all my jokes. But she has been excellent company and has readily played along with the nonsense and bizarre stuff that the family has done.”

In addition to appearing on her husband Letterman’s final Late Night appearance, Lasko has also appeared as herself on shows like Extra and Entertainment Tonight.





Lasko and Letterman share a son together. He was born on November 3, 2003, in North Salem, New York and named Harry Letterman, after Letterman’s father.

“I could never imagine ever being a part of something that turned out this beautiful,” Letterman said on his show about his newly born.

In 2005 a plot to kidnap Lasko’s then 1.5-year-old son Harry was uncovered. A certain Kelly Allen Frank who worked at Letterman’s Montana ranch was said to be the mastermind behind the plan. His plan was exposed when he approached an unidentified man to share his thoughts on the kidnap of Harry for a $5 million ransom. The man would later go to law enforcement with to report Frank’s plot.

Mike Ferriter of the state Department of Corrections spoke to people’s Magazine about the plot saying;

“An individual was approached by Mr. Frank, an acquaintance of some kind, about his thought on the kidnapping, and (Frank) shared his idea with this individual. I’m not sure if he asked him to assist or be a part of it.”

Fortunately, Harry was never kidnapped.

Net Worth

It isn’t clear how much Lasko’s behind-the-scenes work brings her, however, we do know that her famous husband David Letterman earned a peak salary of $50 million during his active years. Thanks to such hefty paychecks’ Lasko’s husband was able to amass a net worth of over $400 million.

The family lives in a 108-acre estate in North Salem, New York.

Regina Lasko Relationship with David Letterman

Lasko met Letterman in 1986 while she worked on his show. They started dating almost immediately, while Letterman was involved in a romantic relationship with Merrill Markoe, a former Late Night producer and head writer. Letterman and Markoe later ended their relationship bringing the duration to 10 years.

In a 1994 interview with USA Today, Markoe spoke about the nature of her relationship with Letterman, describing how it was unorthodox.

“It’s not like Dave and I have no feeling for each other. That was the nature of our relationship, goofing around,” Markoe said.

After 23 years of relationship, Letterman finally decided to marry Lasko. The very low-key wedding was held at a courthouse in Montana.

“They say, ‘Well, why did it take you so long to get married?’ and, of course, the answer honestly is we wanted to make sure we had the prenup just right,” the funnyman joked about his marriage.

Unfortunately for the couple, it didn’t take long before their marriage took the first hit. About 6 months after tying the knot, a sex scandal involving Letterman sent the media ablaze.

Joe Halderman, a TV producer known for 48 hours threatened to expose Letterman’s affair with numerous female employees unless he dished out $2 million to pay him off.

Halderman alleged that his girlfriend Stephanie Birkitt was among the women Letterman was sleeping with. He said Letterman’s affair with Birkitt began in 2007.

Rather than pay the cash to ward off the threat, Letterman came public with his affair apologizing to his wife and fans for his horrible behavior. Part of his confession words on his show read; “I had sex with women who worked for me” and my wife was “horribly hurt by my behavior.”

After his confession, Lasko wasn’t seen with her husband for a long while, forcing many to believe that they were separated and possibly heading for divorce. However, Lasko forgave him and in 2012, she accompanied him to the red carpet event for the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC.