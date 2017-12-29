Advertisement

If you know Rebecca Robertson, it’s from A&E’s reality television series – Duck Dynasty – which chronicles the lives of the Robertson family. It was in 2004 that Rebecca moved from Taiwan to live with Willie and Korie Robertson’s family for one-year foreign exchange student program. The Robertsons meet Rebecca for the first time and, it wasn’t long before she became a member of the family.

When Rebecca was 24 years old, she made her on-screen debut in the 5th season of television series. This was when everyone started acknowledging her as a member of the Duck Dynasty family.

Not long past, Korie Robertson, the Duke Commander office manager divulged details of how she and her husband, the CEO of sporting empires Duck Commander and Buck Commander got to adopt Rebecca as their oldest daughter. She related that Rebecca came to them when she was 16 and couldn’t speak a word of English. Thus, she was worried about how the family will cope with her.

“I thought, ‘Oh, no, I’ve got like four little kids, like 2 to 6 and now I’ve got a 16-year-old that doesn’t speak English; what am I gonna do?’

“But we survived that first year and just fell in love with her and invited her back for her senior year… She came her senior year and it was somewhere in there that… Rebecca just became one of ours…”

To Korie, adopting Rebecca was fulfilling. She divulged that she always knew she would adopt when she was still a young girl. But, it never crossed her mind that she will be a mum to a Taiwan lady. When she and Willie were still dating, she informed him that she wanted to adopt and he was in for it. “There was no hesitation on his part… So, it was just something we felt called to do really early on,” she said. Now, Rebbecca is most known as the oldest of Wille and Korie’s five children. However, she isn’t the only adopted child. Willie Junior was also adopted as a baby.





In the first episode of the Duck Dynasty’s 5th season which aired on 15th January 2014, Willie was concerned about Rebecca who returned home from her internship in Los Angeles. He believed she has no plan for her future and was wondering how she would cope as a member of his household when he surprisingly discovers that she is aggressively enterprising very much like him.

Rebecca Robertson Wiki, Parents

Rebecca Robertson was born in Taiwan on the 17th day of October 1988. From what we gathered, her biological father died when she was only 11 years old and, her Taiwan mum occasionally visits her in the United States.

It is known that Rebecca Robertson graduated from the Louisiana State University, she has a degree in fashion design. After she graduated from the institution, she moved to California to intern with Hollywood stylists and worked in high-end retail boutiques. Rebecca would later, (in 2013) open a fashion clothing and lifestyle boutique – Duck & Dressing – with Korie in Monroe, Louisiana.

Rebecca’s passion for fashion is remarkable and for someone who couldn’t speak English when she first arrived the United States, she writes fine fashion posts for the Duck & Dressing blog.

Meanwhile, Rebecca believes she’s blessed to have more than one mum.

Rebecca Robertson Married, Husband, Kids

Rebecca Robertson got married to her husband, John Reed Loflin sometime in December 2016. This was after it emerged earlier that year that she is engaged to Loflin. Rebecca confirmed this via Instagram posts, expressing that Loflin is her best friend.

“After a long time of patiently searching, I found the ultimate gem… I said yes to my best friend for life,” she wrote.

The wedding which happened in Mexico was a special moment for Rebecca for several reasons. One of them was being walked down the aisle by her foster dad, Willie who wore her biological father’s tie for the occasion.

Rebecca and Loflin have been married for just a year. As such, it isn’t a surprise that she has no kids. Nonetheless, she regards herself as a “Dog mom”.

Rebecca Robertson Net Worth

Attaining the celebrity status always comes with a public quest to know the value of one’s riches. This is true with Rebecca Robertson. The desire to know the extent of her wealth triggered several estimations of her net worth. It is now commonly assumed that she’s worth $100,000. Nonetheless, we can’t substantiate this.