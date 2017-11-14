RnB lovers of the 80s would definitely remember Ralph Tresvant, the lead singer of the then-leading boy band New Edition. Decades have come and gone and Tresvant still dedicates his time to sustaining the legacy of New Edition.

Tresvant also boasts a successful solo career, though one that dwarfs when compared to that of his fellow bandmate Bobby Brown. As his career progressed, Ralph dabbled in acting. His most recent gig is as the host of a radio show on The BASS of Boston WZBR 1410 AM.

The New Edition Story, a biopic on the boy group which premiered early 2017 on BET has no doubt, filled fans with nostalgia while giving them a peek into what life was like for the group members. Here is a look at the life of one of the backbones of the once popular group.

Ralph Tresvant Bio

Tresvant was born as Ralph Edward Tresvant Sr. on born May 16, 1968, in the Roxbury section of Boston, Massachusetts to Patricia and Ralph Edward Tresvant, Sr. Rizzo loved music listening to music from a very early age, a passion he shared with his younger siblings.

He would often sing at school and by his junior high school year, he would become one of the members of a boy band that would become the New Edition.





Thr group originally consisted of Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, and Michael Bivins. The trio would perform at local shows and during a performance at a local talent show, they attracted the attention of Brooke Payne a fledgling songwriter and producer. Payne conceived the name New Edition for the group stating that he wanted to make them the newer edition of the Jackson 5.

However, the boys were later signed by Streetwise Records label, an independent label owned by Maurice Starr. Starr would then add his nephew Ronnie DeVoe to the group, growing the number to 4.

New Edition enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom thanks to their debut album Candy Girl (1983) which was a major hit. It spawned a self-titled hit single and others including “Popcorn Love,” and “Is This the End.” Despite switching labels from Streetwise to MCA, New Edition was still a hit thanks to Tresvant’s voice which had become the group’s signature. New Edition released consecutive albums from the years 1983 – 1986 and another in 1988.

The success of New Edition helped launch her members to successful solo careers, however, an introverted Tresvant was the last one to declare a solo career. However, when he finally crawled out of his shell to release his debut self-titled solo album, it was a huge success, spawning a single that spent weeks topping the R&B charts.

In 2008, Tresvant formed another group Heads of State which included his former bandmate, Bobby Brown. Tresvant still sings with New Edition as of this day and continues working on new music.

Ralph Tresvant Mother

The premiere of the New Edition biopic on BET has revealed some things about Tresvant that was before now unknown. One of those things is the pressure and pain he had to go through in 1996 when his mom, Patricia Tresvant passed away. To make matters worse, he was also going through a nasty divorce with his then-wife Shelly.

Ralph Tresvant Wife, Kids/Son, Family

Tresvant has been married twice. His first marriage was in 1993 to his childhood sweetheart who was named Shelly. The couple shares three kids together including one son named and two daughters named Na’Quelle and Mariah. Their marriage later dissolved.

Reports surfaced in early 2017 that Shelly later lost her way and is now addicted to crack cocaine. The source also claims that she is homeless in Atlanta.

Tresvant married for the second time in 2004, this time to a long-time fan named Amber Serrano. They had met for the first time when Serrano was 13 years old.

However, she was just a fan then, and they didn’t really get along. Years down the line, they ran into each other again and the rest, as they say, is history. They got married in a double wedding with Rizzo’s bandmate Ricky Bell who married Amy Correa Bell.

Family!!! Missing @ambertresvant she was getting all dolled up! 🔥🔥🔥#Tresvant #familygoals #neweditionbet A post shared by Na’Quelle Tresvant (@naquelletresvant) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

The couple has remained married since 2004 and share one son together. He is named Dakari Tresvant.

Ralph Tresvant Net Worth, House

According to our sources, Ralph has racked up a net worth of $8 million from his successful music career. Ralph and wife Amber live in a mansion in Woodland Hills California.